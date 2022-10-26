Kitchen & Associates Rebrands as "Thriven Design"

New name and visual brand identity reflect the firm's mission to create positive change through innovative design

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen & Associates (K&A), a leading multidisciplinary design firm, today announced its official rebrand to "Thriven Design." The rebrand exemplifies the organization's continued focus on client service and impact-driven design, and includes the new name, visual brand identity, and state-of-the-art website.

Kitchen & Associates (PRNewswire)

Kitchen & Associates (K&A), a leading multidisciplinary design firm, announced its official rebrand to Thriven Design.

The new name is a nod to the firm's legacy of creating places where people thrive and its commitment to serving others and enacting positive change. Developed as a forward-thinking and interactive demonstration of Thriven Design's deep portfolio, the new website was designed to bring the new brand to life and showcase the stories, people, and projects making an impact across the country.

"For over 50 years, our firm has been guided by the idea that design changes the way people live, work, and interact with their environment for the better," said Matthew Bartner, managing principal at Thriven Design. "Our new look and feel represents an exciting new chapter of service and growth for the firm, and better reflects our long-standing multidisciplinary approach and focus on community impact."

Since its founding by architect and urban planner Benjamin Kitchen, the firm has been a pioneer in socially responsible and environmentally conscious work. Today, Thriven Design's experienced team of architects, engineers, community planners, and interior designers offer the firm's national client base comprehensive design and building services. The firm's extensive portfolio spans affordable, market-rate, and student housing, adaptive reuse, asset preservation, large-scale site planning, commercial facilities, and more.

"The firm recently entered a new phase of leadership and strategic expansion, creating the perfect opportunity to ensure our branding reflects who we are as a company," said Richard Carbone, senior director of business strategy at Thriven Design. "With the launch of Thriven Design, our clients can expect the same commitment to excellence from the same talented team, with an expanded suite of services and opportunities across our portfolio."

In May 2022, Thriven Design announced the appointment of Matthew Bartner, AIA, LEED AP BD+C as managing principal. Bartner was tapped with maintaining the firm's position as a leader of integrated design services across key markets and verticals. Under his stewardship, the executive leadership team is focused on growth in its housing practice, where Thriven Design is already a national leader, as well as increasing the firm's presence in other key markets.

The rebrand was led by Cohere, an award-winning creative and design-forward branding agency based in Philadelphia. The communications strategy and rollout were headed by Maven Communications, an integrated public relations, social media, and content marketing agency in Philadelphia.

Thriven Design is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, with projects spanning across the country. For more information on Thriven Design, please visit https://thriven.design/.

About Thriven Design

Thriven Design is a dynamic, impact-driven design firm dedicated to creating places where people and communities thrive. Our multidisciplinary team of architects, engineers, community planners, and interior designers bring world-class design and building services to public, private, and nonprofit clients across the country. Thriven Design's extensive portfolio spans affordable, market-rate, and student housing, adaptive reuse, asset preservation, large-scale site planning, commercial facilities, and more. For more information, visit https://thriven.design/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thriven Design