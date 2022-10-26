OMNI LOGISTICS CEO JJ SCHICKEL HONORED WITH 3BL MEDIA'S RESPONSIBLE CEO OF THE YEAR AWARD

Schickel has been recognized for his commitment to driving sustainability and eliminating waste in the

DALLAS , Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer JJ Schickel has been awarded the Responsible CEO of the Year: Worldwide Impact award. JJ joins a list of former winners from companies including Southwest Airlines, Proctor & Gamble, Fifth Third Bank, and Owens Corning. The award recognizes CEOs who have taken an active role in aligning their organization's interests and purpose with their stakeholders and exemplify bold innovative leadership on ESG commitments.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire Omni Logistics team," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "It is through their tireless efforts that Omni Logistics has emerged as a leading global logistics solutions provider. I am inspired by my team's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact. It is our hope that we will inspire other organizations in our industry to build a more sustainable supply chain that reduces waste and inefficiency and protects the environment for future generations."

Under Mr. Schickel's leadership, Omni Logistics has made significant commitments to driving sustainability and eliminating waste in the supply chain. Omni Logistics was the first U.S.-based freight forwarder to sign The Climate Pledge, committing the company to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. To meet this commitment, Omni Logistics is taking bold steps including opening a new, 100% wind powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX. In addition, Omni Logistics provides its customers with visibility into the carbon footprint of their supply chain, empowering them to root out waste and inefficiency and achieve their own sustainability goals.

Mr. Schickel is committed to creating an inclusive environment that welcomes and values the differences among all of Omni Logistics' employees, customers, vendors, and the communities in which they live and work. Through this inclusive approach, 37% of Omni Logistics' U.S. workforce is female, compared to the industry average of 25%, with an emphasis on increasing the numbers annually as the company continues to grow.

2022 marks the 14th edition of the Responsible CEO of the Year Awards.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

