TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Los Angeles Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, November 2

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

Panel Discussion Centered Around the Balancing Act: Addressing Employee Needs in Times of Marketplace Uncertainty

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Los Angeles for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around employee needs in times of marketplace uncertainty. Los Angeles area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.



WHO:

Michael Mendenhall – TriNet's Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. 


Walter Faulstroh. - Co-Founder & CEO, Hum Nutrition


Michael Hong- President Taycor Financial



WHEN:

Wednesday, November 2


5:00-8:00 PM (PST)



WHERE:

WeWork Constellation Place


10250 Constellation Blvd. Ste.100


Los Angeles, CA. 90067



PRESS RSVP:

Renee Brotherton


408-646-5103


renee.brotherton@trinet.com




Josh Gross


347-423-8300


josh.gross@trinet.com 

About TriNet    
