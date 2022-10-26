Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $4.25 ; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $5.76

Total Sales of $5.7B ; Net Flows of ( $3.3B ); Assets Under Management of $145.0B

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Change

6/30/2022

Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 210.3

$ 252.1

(17 %)

$ 225.3

(7 %) Operating expenses $ 166.2

$ 158.8

5 %

$ 168.6

(1 %) Operating income (loss) $ 44.0

$ 93.3

(53 %)

$ 56.7

(22 %) Operating margin 20.9 %

37.0 %





25.2 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 31.7

$ 58.7

(46 %)

$ 17.4

82 % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.25

$ 7.36

(42 %)

$ 2.29

86 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.463

7.984

(7 %)

7.607

(2 %)



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 185.7

$ 217.7

(15 %)

$ 199.0

(7 %) Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 120.8

$ 107.6

12 %

$ 121.0

— % Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 64.9

$ 110.1

(41 %)

$ 78.0

(17 %) Operating margin, as adjusted 35.0 %

50.6 %





39.2 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 43.0

$ 77.5

(45 %)

$ 52.2

(18 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.76

$ 9.71

(41 %)

$ 6.86

(16 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.463

7.984

(7 %)

7.607

(2 %)



(1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

(in billions)







Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Change

6/30/2022

Change

Ending total assets under management $ 145.0

$ 177.3

(18 %)

$ 155.4

(7 %)

Average total assets under management $ 157.1

$ 179.6

(13 %)

$ 171.4

(8 %)

Total sales $ 5.7

$ 7.6

(25 %)

$ 7.9

(27 %)

Net flows $ (3.3)

$ (0.5)

N/M

$ (4.8)

(31 %)





N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management of $145.0 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $155.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline reflected market performance and net outflows. In addition, other fee earning assets of $2.5 billion compared with $3.0 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total sales of $5.7 billion compared with $7.9 billion in the prior quarter reflecting lower institutional sales and continued negative retail investor sentiment. Open-end fund sales of $2.9 billion compared with $3.1 billion, with declines across most strategies partially offset by higher sales in domestic mid-cap, international equity, and below investment grade strategies. Retail separate account sales of $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion. Institutional sales of $1.5 billion decreased from their highest quarterly level of $3.5 billion in the prior quarter, which included two meaningful client mandates.

Net outflows were $3.3 billion primarily due to open-end funds, a meaningful improvement from $4.8 billion of net outflows in the prior quarter. Open-end fund net outflows of $2.8 billion improved from $4.5 billion in the prior quarter due to lower redemptions, with positive net flows in alternatives and sequential improvements in nearly all strategies. Institutional net outflows of $0.4 billion compared with net inflows of $0.4 billion in the prior quarter. Institutional net flows in the quarter included positive contributions in international equity, investment grade, and alternatives. Retail separate account net outflows of $0.2 billion, compared with net outflows of $0.7 billion in the prior quarter, included net outflows in in the intermediary sold channel and continued net inflows in private client.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $44.0 million declined from $56.7 million in the prior quarter due to a 7% decrease in total revenues partially offset by a 1% decrease in total operating expenses. Revenues declined primarily due to lower average assets under management as a result of market performance and net outflows. The decrease in operating expenses included lower fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, decreased distribution and other asset-based expenses, and lower employment expenses, partially offset by restructuring and severance.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.25 per diluted common share included ($1.12) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, primarily consolidated investment products, and ($0.54) of restructuring and severance, partially offset by $0.73 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $2.29 included ($4.34) of unrealized losses on investments and ($0.28) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, partially offset by $0.51 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected changes in the value of the affiliate and transaction earn-out payments, respectively.

The effective tax rate of 28% declined from 54% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting changes in the valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $185.7 million declined from $199.0 million in the prior quarter as market performance and net outflows resulted in lower average assets under management.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $88.7 million decreased from $89.1 million. Lower profit- and sales-based variable compensation was largely offset by higher stock-based incentive compensation primarily as a result of improvement in relative investment performance metrics on which certain awards are based, as well as the addition of two new investment teams. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $31.1 million were essentially unchanged, and included $1.0 million of transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire AlphaSimplex Group, LLC (AlphaSimplex). In the prior quarter, other operating expenses, as adjusted, included $0.8 million of annual equity grants to the Board of Directors.

Operating income, as adjusted, of $64.9 million and the related margin of 35.0% declined from $78.0 million and 39.2%, respectively, primarily due to lower investment management fees.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $5.76, a decrease of $1.10, or 16%, from $6.86 in the prior quarter. The decline primarily reflected lower investment management fees due to the lower average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions)







As of





As of







9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Change

6/30/2022

Change

Cash and cash equivalents $ 309.2

$ 437.2

(29 %)

$ 250.5

23 %

Gross debt (1) $ 262.3

$ 275.0

(5 %)

$ 262.9

— %

Contingent consideration (2) $ 133.6

$ 137.7

(3 %)

$ 133.6

— %

Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 108.3

$ 118.9

(9 %)

$ 126.1

(14 %)

Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 799.2

$ 812.3

(2 %)

$ 784.7

2 %























Working capital (4) $ 195.2

$ 345.5

(44 %)

$ 185.4

5 %

Net debt (cash) (5) $ (47.0)

$ (162.2)

(71 %)

$ 12.4

N/M







(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $6.8 million, $8.3 million, and $7.1 million, as of September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, respectively (2) Represents estimates of revenue participation and contingent payments (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $16.2 million, $12.8 million, and $13.0 million as of September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $195.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased from $185.4 million at June 30, 2022 primarily due to cash earnings in excess of return of capital to shareholders.

During the quarter, the company returned $10.0 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 50,422 shares of common stock, and increased the quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $1.65 per share.

Agreement to Add AlphaSimplex as an Affiliated Manager

On October 20, 2022, the company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire AlphaSimplex, a leading manager of liquid alternative investment solutions with $10.9 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2022. The transaction is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, necessary regulatory approvals, and approvals by the mutual fund boards and fund shareholders.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The presentation that will accompany the conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section for at least one year.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Nine Months Ended





9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Change

6/30/2022

Change

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 172,850

$ 201,133

(14 %)

$ 185,024

(7 %)

$ 564,691

$ 567,912

(1 %) Distribution and service fees 15,746

23,293

(32 %)

17,159

(8 %)

52,912

67,091

(21 %) Administration and shareholder service fees 20,563

26,479

(22 %)

21,982

(6 %)

66,889

74,916

(11 %) Other income and fees 1,102

1,159

(5 %)

1,142

(4 %)

3,516

3,053

15 % Total revenues 210,261

252,064

(17 %)

225,307

(7 %)

688,008

712,972

(4 %) Operating Expenses





























Employment expenses 88,230

87,345

1 %

89,360

(1 %)

283,583

266,734

6 % Distribution and other asset-based expenses 26,818

36,692

(27 %)

28,583

(6 %)

88,247

105,007

(16 %) Other operating expenses 31,096

22,800

36 %

31,559

(1 %)

94,367

64,326

47 % Operating expenses of consolidated investment

products 538

639

(16 %)

649

(17 %)

1,927

1,857

4 % Restructuring and severance 4,015

—

N/M

—

N/M

4,015

—

N/M Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

N/M

2,900

(100 %)

2,900

—

N/M Depreciation expense 938

915

3 %

962

(2 %)

2,835

2,994

(5 %) Amortization expense 14,609

10,391

41 %

14,624

— %

43,895

30,219

45 % Total operating expenses 166,244

158,782

5 %

168,637

(1 %)

521,769

471,137

11 % Operating Income (Loss) 44,017

93,282

(53 %)

56,670

(22 %)

166,239

241,835

(31 %) Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (2,493)

(504)

395 %

(10,543)

(76 %)

(16,018)

2,881

N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated

investment products, net (8,440)

(2,801)

201 %

(21,659)

(61 %)

(43,443)

(4,741)

N/M Other income (expense), net (659)

1,001

N/M

571

N/M

199

3,598

(94 %) Total other income (expense), net (11,592)

(2,304)

403 %

(31,631)

(63 %)

(59,262)

1,738

N/M Interest Income (Expense)





























Interest expense (3,557)

(2,348)

51 %

(2,825)

26 %

(8,661)

(6,918)

25 % Interest and dividend income 1,013

269

277 %

529

91 %

1,870

571

227 % Interest and dividend income of investments of

consolidated investment products 28,644

22,877

25 %

22,412

28 %

71,436

69,315

3 % Interest expense of consolidated investment products (20,356)

(13,442)

51 %

(14,416)

41 %

(46,860)

(42,342)

11 % Total interest income (expense), net 5,744

7,356

(22 %)

5,700

1 %

17,785

20,626

(14 %) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 38,169

98,334

(61 %)

30,739

24 %

124,762

264,199

(53 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 10,754

25,823

(58 %)

16,480

(35 %)

43,969

63,377

(31 %) Net Income (Loss) 27,415

72,511

(62 %)

14,259

92 %

80,793

200,822

(60 %) Noncontrolling interests 4,265

(13,775)

N/M

3,143

36 %

1,348

(42,531)

N/M Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus

Investment Partners, Inc. $ 31,680

$ 58,736

(46 %)

$ 17,402

82 %

$ 82,141

$ 158,291

(48 %) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 4.33

$ 7.64

(43 %)

$ 2.34

85 %

$ 11.05

$ 20.59

(46 %) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 4.25

$ 7.36

(42 %)

$ 2.29

86 %

$ 10.76

$ 19.72

(45 %) Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.65

$ 1.50

10 %

$ 1.50

10 %

$ 4.65

$ 3.14

48 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,308

7,691

(5 %)

7,449

(2 %)

7,434

7,688

(3 %) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,463

7,984

(7 %)

7,607

(2 %)

7,636

8,028

(5 %)



N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions)



Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022 By Product (period end):

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 74,365

$ 78,706

$ 73,149

$ 59,479

$ 54,454 Closed-End Funds 11,721

12,068

12,060

10,645

10,146 Retail Separate Accounts 41,528

44,538

40,824

35,248

33,381 Institutional Accounts (2) 49,691

51,874

57,309

50,048

46,993 Total $ 177,305

$ 187,186

$ 183,342

$ 155,420

$ 144,974



















By Product (average) (3)

















Open-End Funds (1) $ 76,368

$ 80,303

$ 75,537

$ 65,592

$ 60,185 Closed-End Funds 12,091

12,043

11,762

11,405

10,971 Retail Separate Accounts 40,578

41,528

44,538

40,824

35,248 Institutional Accounts (2) 50,542

50,693

58,269

53,560

50,668 Total $ 179,579

$ 184,567

$ 190,106

$ 171,381

$ 157,072



















By Asset Class (period end):

















Equity $ 112,732

$ 116,546

$ 102,989

$ 84,754

$ 78,034 Fixed Income 35,240

34,261

45,418

39,322

36,910 Multi-Asset (4) 23,641

24,853

23,415

20,261

19,364 Alternatives (5) 5,692

11,526

11,520

11,083

10,666 Total $ 177,305

$ 187,186

$ 183,342

$ 155,420

$ 144,974

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (6) (in basis points)



Three Months Ended

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022 By Product:

















Open-End Funds (1) 45.7

48.5

46.5

46.2

46.8 Closed-End Funds 56.2

55.5

58.4

56.9

57.0 Retail Separate Accounts 44.0

44.6

43.6

42.9

42.2 Institutional Accounts (2)(7) 31.3

32.6

31.5

30.6

31.3 All Products (7) 42.0

43.7

41.9

41.2

41.5





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Averages are calculated as follows:

- Funds - average daily or weekly balances

- Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance

- Institutional Accounts - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Includes strategies with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (5) Consists of event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (6) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted, divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products



(7) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:





9/30/2021

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022 Institutional Accounts 0.5

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.2 All Products 0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

9/30/2022 Open-End Funds (1)

























Beginning balance $ 76,593

$ 74,365

$ 78,706

$ 73,149

$ 59,479

$ 51,608

$ 78,706 Inflows 3,809

4,346

4,956

3,120

2,880

14,812

10,956 Outflows (5,168)

(5,943)

(8,378)

(7,643)

(5,689)

(15,582)

(21,710) Net flows (1,359)

(1,597)

(3,422)

(4,523)

(2,809)

(770)

(10,754) Market performance (775)

2,282

(6,907)

(9,000)

(2,012)

4,026

(17,919) Other (2) (94)

3,656

4,772

(147)

(204)

19,501

4,421 Ending balance $ 74,365

$ 78,706

$ 73,149

$ 59,479

$ 54,454

$ 74,365

$ 54,454



























Closed-End Funds

























Beginning balance $ 11,993

$ 11,721

$ 12,068

$ 12,060

$ 10,645

$ 5,914

$ 12,068 Inflows 3

19

8

24

157

3

189 Outflows —

—

—

—

—

—

— Net flows 3

19

8

24

157

3

189 Market performance (114)

718

(196)

(1,250)

(531)

505

(1,977) Other (2) (161)

(390)

180

(189)

(125)

5,299

(134) Ending balance $ 11,721

$ 12,068

$ 12,060

$ 10,645

$ 10,146

$ 11,721

$ 10,146



























Retail Separate Accounts

























Beginning balance $ 40,578

$ 41,528

$ 44,538

$ 40,824

$ 35,248

$ 29,751

$ 44,538 Inflows 2,003

2,240

2,022

1,288

1,179

6,975

4,489 Outflows (1,231)

(1,125)

(1,394)

(1,977)

(1,418)

(2,960)

(4,789) Net flows 772

1,115

628

(689)

(239)

4,015

(300) Market performance 178

1,895

(4,342)

(4,887)

(1,628)

4,229

(10,857) Other (2) —

—

—

—

—

3,533

— Ending balance $ 41,528

$ 44,538

$ 40,824

$ 35,248

$ 33,381

$ 41,528

$ 33,381



























Institutional Accounts (3)

























Beginning balance $ 49,474

$ 49,691

$ 51,874

$ 57,309

$ 50,048

$ 44,921

$ 51,874 Inflows 1,808

2,107

2,449

3,452

1,507

5,994

7,408 Outflows (1,727)

(1,625)

(1,623)

(3,032)

(1,930)

(5,779)

(6,585) Net flows 81

482

826

420

(423)

215

823 Market performance 258

1,438

(5,012)

(7,657)

(2,475)

4,259

(15,144) Other (2) (122)

263

9,621

(24)

(157)

296

9,440 Ending balance $ 49,691

$ 51,874

$ 57,309

$ 50,048

$ 46,993

$ 49,691

$ 46,993



























Total

























Beginning balance $ 178,638

$ 177,305

$ 187,186

$ 183,342

$ 155,420

$ 132,194

$ 187,186 Inflows 7,623

8,712

9,435

7,884

5,723

27,784

23,042 Outflows (8,126)

(8,693)

(11,395)

(12,652)

(9,037)

(24,321)

(33,084) Net flows (503)

19

(1,960)

(4,768)

(3,314)

3,463

(10,042) Market performance (453)

6,333

(16,457)

(22,794)

(6,646)

13,019

(45,897) Other (2) (377)

3,529

14,573

(360)

(486)

28,629

13,727 Ending balance $ 177,305

$ 187,186

$ 183,342

$ 155,420

$ 144,974

$ 177,305

$ 144,974





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the impact of non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), current income or capital returned by structured products and the use of leverage (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:



Three Months Ended

Revenues 9/30/2022

9/30/2021

6/30/2022

Total revenues, GAAP $ 210,261

$ 252,064

$ 225,307

Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,243

2,298

2,301

Investment management fees (2) (11,070)

(13,396)

(11,424)

Distribution and service fees (2) (15,748)

(23,296)

(17,159)

Total revenues, as adjusted $ 185,686

$ 217,670

$ 199,025















Operating Expenses











Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 166,244

$ 158,782

$ 168,637

Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (538)

(639)

(649)

Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (26,818)

(36,692)

(28,583)

Amortization of intangible assets (4) (14,609)

(10,391)

(14,624)

Restructuring and severance (5) (4,015)

—

—

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

(2,271)

(3,761)

Other (7) 486

(1,230)

—

Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 120,750

$ 107,559

$ 121,020















Operating Income (Loss)











Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 44,017

$ 93,282

$ 56,670

Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 2,781

2,937

2,950

Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,609

10,391

14,624

Restructuring and severance (5) 4,015

—

—

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

2,271

3,761

Other (7) (486)

1,230

—

Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 64,936

$ 110,111

$ 78,005















Operating margin, GAAP 20.9 %

37.0 %

25.2 %

Operating margin, as adjusted 35.0 %

50.6 %

39.2 %







Three Months Ended

Income (Loss) Before Taxes 9/30/2022

9/30/2021

6/30/2022

Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 38,169

$ 98,334

$ 30,739

Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 478

(315)

1,122

Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,609

10,391

14,624

Restructuring and severance (5) 4,015

—

—

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

2,271

3,761

Other (7) (486)

1,410

—

Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) 5,363

(2,110)

24,910

Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 62,148

$ 109,981

$ 75,156















Income Tax Expense (Benefit)











Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 10,754

$ 25,823

$ 16,480

Tax impact of:











Amortization of intangible assets (4) 3,939

2,751

3,970

Restructuring and severance (5) 1,082

—

—

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

601

1,021

Other (7) 610

717

189

Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) 370

(779)

(1,259)

Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 16,755

$ 29,113

$ 20,401















Effective tax rate, GAAPA 28.2 %

26.3 %

53.6 %

Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 27.0 %

26.5 %

27.1 %















A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP

B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.











Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 31,680

$ 58,736

$ 17,402

Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 9,952

6,904

9,918

Restructuring and severance, net of tax (5) 2,933

—

—

Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (6) —

1,670

2,740

Other, net of tax (7) (6,558)

11,534

(4,060)

Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (8) 4,993

(1,331)

26,169

Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 43,000

$ 77,513

$ 52,169

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,463

7,984

7,607















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 4.25

$ 7.36

$ 2.29

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.76

$ 9.71

$ 6.86

















Three Months Ended

Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 9/30/2022

9/30/2021

6/30/2022

Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 20,563

$ 26,479

$ 21,982

Consolidated investment products fees (1) 24

3

5

Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 20,587

$ 26,482

$ 21,987















Employment Expenses











Employment expenses, GAAP $ 88,230

$ 87,345

$ 89,360

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

(429)

(260)

Other (7) 486

(445)

—

Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 88,716

$ 86,471

$ 89,100















Other Operating Expenses











Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 31,096

$ 22,800

$ 31,559

Acquisition and integration expenses (6) —

(1,842)

(601)

Other (7) —

(785)

—

Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 31,096

$ 20,173

$ 30,958















Total Other Income (Expense), Net











Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ (11,592)

$ (2,304)

$ (31,631)

Consolidated investment products (1) 4,788

5,439

4,588

Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) 5,363

(2,110)

24,910

Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ (1,441)

$ 1,025

$ (2,133)















Interest and Dividend Income











Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 1,013

$ 269

$ 529

Consolidated investment products (1) 1,197

744

1,580

Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 2,210

$ 1,013

$ 2,109















Total Noncontrolling Interests











Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ 4,265

$ (13,775)

$ 3,143

Consolidated investment products (1) (478)

315

(1,122)

Amortization of intangible assets (4) (718)

(736)

(736)

Other (7) (5,462)

10,841

(3,871)

Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (2,393)

$ (3,355)

$ (2,586)



Notes to Reconciliations:

Reclassifications:

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

Other Adjustments:

Revenue Related

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

Expense Related

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5. Restructuring and severance - Certain non-recurring expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions that are not reflective of ongoing earnings generation of the business. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

6. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:



Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 9/30/2022

9/30/2021

6/30/2022 Employment expenses $ —

$ 429

$ 260 Other operating expenses —

1,842

601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

2,900 Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ —

$ 2,271

$ 3,761

7. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:



Three Months Ended Other 9/30/2022

9/30/2021

6/30/2022 Employment expense fair value adjustments $ (486)

$ 445

$ — Non-capitalized debt issuance costs —

785

— Gain / loss on extinguishment or modification of debt —

180

— Tax impact of adjustments 131

(373)

— Other discrete tax adjustments (741)

(344)

(189) Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments (5,462)

10,841

(3,871) Total Other $ (6,558)

$ 11,534

$ (4,060)

Seed Capital and CLO Related

8. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about the company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans, and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the following risks and uncertainties resulting from: (i) any reduction in our assets under management; (ii) general domestic and global economic and political conditions (including war, acts of terrorism, and civil unrest); (iii) inability to achieve the expected benefits of our strategic transactions; (iv) the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic disruption; (v) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (vi) damage to our reputation; (vii) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (viii) inability to attract and retain key personnel; (ix) challenges from the competition we face in our business; (x) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (xi) negative changes in key distribution relationships; (xii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (xiii) loss on our investments; (xiv) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xv) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (xvi) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (xvii) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (xviii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (xix) volatility associated with our common stock; (xx) inability to make quarterly common stock dividends; (xxi) certain corporate governance provisions in our charter and bylaws; (xxii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xxiii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; and other risks and uncertainties. Any occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to above, in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely affect our operations, financial results, cash flows, prospects and liquidity.

Certain other factors that may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or that may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us that modify or affect any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.