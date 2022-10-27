AM LLC Clinches Top Slot for Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Company (2022)

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM) – a Virginia-based government solutions company with business lines in National Security, Public Health, and Health IT – secured the top spot in Washington Business Journal 's annual corporate ranking for DC's Fastest Growing Company. AM recorded a commanding 336.27% average annual growth over the past three years and was recognized during the October awards ceremony along with 49 of the fastest growing companies across the DMV region.

Recognizing the urgency for a well-trained public health workforce as COVID ravaged Wuhan, China, in early 2020, AM developed a Strike-team model to support historically underfunded state and local health departments across the United States.

The company's COVID services matured over a short period of time to include vaccine management & quality assurance, disease surveillance, and additional core public health functions. As the virus evolved and society's focus shifted to "Return to Normal", so did AM - launching a targeted K-12 School Health program in 2021 that was designed to keep schools open, teachers teaching, and students learning.

Former CDC Director and AM Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Robert Redfield commended the achievement, noting: "AM provided a critical solution during a time of national importance. While this award recognizes the company's tremendous business accomplishment, it's most important to note that their public-private partnerships saved lives."

About AM LLC:

AM LLC has been providing public health related, mission-critical solutions to federal, state, and local government clients for over 10 years. We specialize in quickly and effectively developing and implementing public health programs, including setting up testing programs, large-scale call center programs for contact tracing and vaccine helpline, surveillance, surveys, and more.

AM also has a proven track record in the rapid recruitment, onboarding, and training of well-qualified, highly motivated workforce, which reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities we serve.

AM LLC has demonstrated a strong commitment to dynamic delivery across multiple sectors of government contracting, including Public Health, Health IT, Federal Solutions such as National Security, and most recently, programmatically guiding state and local clients in the safe and regulated oversight of the emerging cannabis industry through research and laboratory testing.

