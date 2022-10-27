California Alcohol Legislation Roundup: Defending Against Deregulation; In the AJ Doghouse: The Migrant Worker Graves Beneath Budweiser's 2022 World Cup Push; TAKE ACTION NOW: Tell Congress - the U.S. Postal Service is Not a Tool of Big Alcohol

California Alcohol Legislation Roundup: Defending Against Deregulation; In the AJ Doghouse: The Migrant Worker Graves Beneath Budweiser's 2022 World Cup Push; TAKE ACTION NOW: Tell Congress - the U.S. Postal Service is Not a Tool of Big Alcohol

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice has released its Fall eNews. The quick-read eNews highlights current interesting stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

TOP STORY

"Senator Wiener's gut & amend bar bill died so that Californians won't," stated Cruz Avila, Executive Director, Alcohol Justice. "This is a huge victory for California. The Assembly chose the safety of the state's residents and visitors over profits for alcohol-related businesses. I am proud of their actions and of the coalition that fought to oppose this dangerous bill."

IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE

"The conjunction of sports, alcohol, and money lead to underwriting violations of human liberty that shock the conscience, said Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, Research Director, Alcohol Justice. "In its ceaseless, remorseless campaign to get its product in front of sports fans (including underage ones) across the world, A-B InBev has fed a brutal labor machine that will stain soccer for decades."

TAKE ACTION

"Enabling home delivery of alcohol by the U.S. Postal Service is a terrible public policy change," stated Michael Scippa, Public Affairs Director, Alcohol Justice. "It would create new health risks and potential for underage drinking. Contact your Members of Congress today, tell them to oppose this reckless bill. TEXT PUBLICHEALTH TO 313131 ."

Also:

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Fall eNews here: https://alcoholjustice.org/news/enews/1478

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

