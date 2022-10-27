Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 86% Year-over-Year and 20% Sequentially

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported strong financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue was $107.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $57.5 million for the same quarter last year and $89.7 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to a net loss of $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, for the same quarter last year, and net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to ($29.3) million for the same quarter last year and $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "Our businesses exhibited strong performance in the third quarter with substantial revenue growth in all of our segments year-over-year, leading to significant net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth. We continue to experience strong demand environments across our three largest segments, Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services and our Sand business.

"In our Infrastructure Services division, operational improvements are driving enhanced results and we continue to add crew capacity for a sector that has a healthy bidding environment. The need for seasonal storm restoration services as well as the overall infrastructure project opportunities supported by the historic investment in our Nation's infrastructure passed by the federal government last fall present continued prospects for growth in this business. Our Well Completion Services division continues to improve performance, generating strong growth both at the top and bottom line where the macro demand in the pressure pumping industry remains robust. We currently have four of our six pressure pumping spreads operating, which have full schedules through the end of the year, and we expect to add a fifth spread during the fourth quarter. We anticipate activating our sixth fleet in the first half of 2023. In addition, we have plans to upgrade one of our existing spreads to Tier 4, dual fuel.  This would give us a total of three dual fuel fleets. The sand business also continues to maintain strong demand at increased prices. We believe this trend in sand demand will continue in the fourth quarter and into 2023. Across all our business segments, I am proud of our team's continued commitment, hard work and perseverance to manage through today's macro-economic climate relative to supply chain constrains and labor and inflationary challenges. We believe the future for Mammoth is bright and we remain committed to enhancing value for all of our stakeholders."

Infrastructure Services 
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $25.1 million for the same quarter last year and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved operational execution, coupled with an increase in crew count. Average crew count grew to 96 crews during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 77 crews during the same quarter last year and 88 crews during the second quarter of 2022.

Well Completion Services 
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $51.5 million on 1,897 stages for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $22.7 million on 688 stages for the same quarter of 2021 and $43.8 million on 1,716 stages for the second quarter of 2022. On average, 3.5 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter of 2022, compared to an average utilization of 1.2 fleets during the same quarter last year and 3.5 fleets during the second quarter of 2022.

Natural Sand Proppant Services 
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $8.4 million for the same quarter last year and $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company sold approximately 341,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.95 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2022, sales were approximately 350,000 tons of sand at an average price of $26.86 per ton.

Drilling Services 
Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Other Services 
Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.6 million for the same quarter last year and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $41.4 million for the same quarter last year and $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Cash expenses:










Compensation and benefits

$         3,676


$         3,353


$         3,137


$         9,796


$       11,379

Professional services(a)

3,706


4,134


2,724


10,067


8,399

Other(b)

2,059


2,252


2,162


6,127


7,058

Total cash SG&A expense

9,441


9,739


8,023


25,990


26,836

Non-cash expenses:










Bad debt provision(c)

3


31,449


(16)


(112)


41,650

Stock based compensation

241


241


199


682


827

Total non-cash SG&A expense

244


31,690


183


570


42,477

Total SG&A expense

$         9,685


$       41,429


$         8,206


$       26,560


$       69,313



a.

Certain legal expenses totaling $0.4 million and $5.4 million were reclassified to Other, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. 

b.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

c.

The bad debt provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $41.2 million related to the settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 9% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 73% for the same quarter last year and 9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity 
As of September 30, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.6 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $92.8 million and $6.9 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.1 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of September 30, 2022, Mammoth had total liquidity of $17.5 million.

As of October 26, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.3 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $89.7 million. As of October 26, 2022, the Company had $13.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.1 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Infrastructure services(a)

$            225


$            181


$            200


$            823


$            474

Well completion services(b)

4,747


2,392


2,500


8,048


3,288

Natural sand proppant services(c)

34


16



34


429

Drilling services(d)

33


4


12


47


42

Other(e)

53


172


161


275


337

Eliminations

38



(87)


(128)


(96)

Total capital expenditures

$         5,130


$         2,765


$         2,786


$         9,099


$         4,474



a.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Mammoth anticipates that its total capital expenditures for 2022 will be approximately $20.0 million, which Mammoth expects to fund from cash flow from operations, cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Conference Call Information 
Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to TUSK@dennardlascar.com.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. 
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
Mark Layton, CFO 
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc 
investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard 
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations 
TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements 
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; rising interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to (i) continue to comply with or, if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual non-compliance with certain financial covenants from its lenders and comply with other terms and conditions under its amended revolving credit facility, as amended, (ii) extend or refinance our revolving credit facility at or prior to maturity on the terms acceptable to Mammoth or at all and (iii) meet its financial projections associated with reducing its debt; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 


ASSETS


September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$                     10,617


$                       9,899

Short-term investment



1,762

Accounts receivable, net


462,995


407,550

Receivables from related parties, net


386


88

Inventories


8,331


8,366

Prepaid expenses


4,862


12,381

Other current assets


647


737

Total current assets


487,838


440,783






Property, plant and equipment, net


135,222


176,586

Sand reserves


62,559


64,641

Operating lease right-of-use assets


10,187


12,168

Intangible assets, net


1,977


2,561

Goodwill


11,717


11,717

Deferred income tax asset



8,094

Other non-current assets


3,838


4,342

Total assets


$                   713,338


$                   720,892

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$                     49,262


$                     37,560

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


42,582


62,516

Current operating lease liability


5,107


5,942

Current portion of long-term debt



1,468

Income taxes payable


45,516


42,748

Total current liabilities


142,467


150,234






Long-term debt, net of current portion


92,776


85,240

Deferred income tax liabilities


1,113


865

Long-term operating lease liability


4,949


5,918

Asset retirement obligation


3,936


3,720

Other long-term liabilities


10,432


11,693

Total liabilities


255,673


257,670






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,312,270 and 46,684,065 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


473


467

Additional paid in capital


538,897


538,221

Accumulated deficit


(77,923)


(72,535)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,782)


(2,931)

Total equity


457,665


463,222

Total liabilities and equity


$                   713,338


$                   720,892

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$           93,879


$           52,417


$           75,459


$         223,005


$         135,975

Services revenue - related parties

355


601


395


1,024


15,678

Product revenue

12,968


4,467


13,824


35,149


17,932

Product revenue - related parties





2,145

Total revenue

107,202


57,485


89,678


259,178


171,730











COST AND EXPENSES










Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $12,968, $35,587, $15,404, $43,727 and $53,448, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021)

68,821


43,538


58,433


173,821


128,703

Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021)

142


181


128


405


397

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,863, $4,667, $2,055, $6,711 and $7,051, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022,September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021)

9,493


9,865


10,225


27,496


22,939

Selling, general and administrative

9,685


41,429


8,206


26,560


68,928

Selling, general and administrative - related parties





385

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

15,842


19,148


17,476


50,485


60,559

Gains on disposal of assets

(599)


(3,033)


(2,943)


(3,738)


(4,632)

Impairment of other long-lived assets


547




547

Total cost and expenses

103,384


111,675


91,525


275,029


277,826

Operating income (loss)

3,818


(54,190)


(1,847)


(15,851)


(106,096)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)










Interest expense, net

(3,262)


(1,484)


(2,659)


(8,270)


(3,878)

Other income (expense), net

10,989


7,586


10,144


30,175


(4,012)

Other expense, net - related parties





(515)

Total other income (expense)

7,727


6,102


7,485


21,905


(8,405)

Income (loss) before income taxes

11,545


(48,088)


5,638


6,054


(114,501)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,819


(7,187)


3,935


11,442


(26,370)

Net income (loss)

$             7,726


$          (40,901)


$             1,703


$            (5,388)


$          (88,131)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)










Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($215), ($69), $0, $(215) and ($749), respectively, for the  three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021)

(601)


(289)


(448)


(851)


118

Comprehensive income (loss)

$             7,125


$          (41,190)


$             1,255


$            (6,239)


$          (88,013)











Net income (loss) per share (basic)

$               0.16


$             (0.88)


$               0.04


$             (0.11)


$             (1.90)

Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$               0.16


$              (0.88)


$               0.04


$              (0.11)


$              (1.90)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

47,312


46,683


47,225


47,129


46,342

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

47,843


46,683


47,634


47,129


46,342

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2022


2021


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$                         (5,388)


$                        (88,131)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:




Stock based compensation

682


950

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

50,485


60,559

Amortization of debt origination costs

588


469

Bad debt (recoveries) expense

(112)


41,650

Gains on disposal of assets

(3,738)


(4,632)

Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole

(607)


Impairment of other long-lived assets


547

Deferred income taxes

8,557


(32,183)

Other

104


502

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(55,472)


(50,666)

Receivables from related parties, net

(298)


28,224

Inventories

35


2,582

Prepaid expenses and other assets

7,613


9,947

Accounts payable

9,472


2,599

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(20,777)


6,627

Income taxes payable

2,790


5,192

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,066)


(15,764)





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(9,099)


(4,474)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

8,659


9,581

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(440)


5,107





Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

142,475


31,700

Repayments of long-term debt

(134,674)


(33,571)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

4,589


9,473

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(3,249)


(2,106)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(1,753)


(1,716)

Net cash provided by financing activities

7,388


3,780

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(164)


8

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

718


(6,869)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,899


14,822

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                         10,617


$                           7,953





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$                           6,316


$                           3,236

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$                               97


$                              978

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$                           3,837


$                           2,028

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)


Three months ended September 30, 2022

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           33,296

$           51,378

$           12,910

$            3,118

$            6,500

$                 —

$         107,202

Intersegment revenues

154

468

(622)

Total revenue

33,296

51,532

12,910

3,118

6,968

(622)

107,202

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

26,495

35,414

9,206

2,695

4,646

78,456

Intersegment cost of revenues

17

403

109

93

(622)

Total cost of revenue

26,512

35,817

9,206

2,804

4,739

(622)

78,456

Selling, general and administrative

4,968

2,390

1,076

305

946

9,685

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

3,969

4,772

2,865

1,598

2,638

15,842

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

73

(339)

(286)

(47)

(599)

Operating (loss) income

(2,226)

8,892

(237)

(1,303)

(1,308)

3,818

Interest expense, net

2,047

531

212

154

318

3,262

Other (income), net

(10,304)

(345)

(3)

(337)

(10,989)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            6,031

$            8,706

$              (446)

$           (1,457)

$           (1,289)

$                 —

$           11,545

Three months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           25,070

$           22,702

$            4,439

$            1,184

$            4,090

$                 —

$           57,485

Intersegment revenues

30

3,980

23

482

(4,515)

Total revenue

25,070

22,732

8,419

1,207

4,572

(4,515)

57,485

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,827

16,941

9,368

1,566

3,882

53,584

Intersegment cost of revenues

71

4,388

56

(4,515)

Total cost of revenue

21,898

21,329

9,368

1,566

3,938

(4,515)

53,584

Selling, general and administrative

4,542

34,606

1,068

288

925

41,429

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,933

6,538

2,533

1,942

3,202

19,148

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

33

(573)

(21)

(66)

(2,406)

(3,033)

Impairment of other long-lived assets

547

547

Operating loss

(6,336)

(39,168)

(4,529)

(2,523)

(1,634)

(54,190)

Interest expense, net

979

215

107

56

127

1,484

Other expense (income), net

(8,852)

1,328

(25)

(37)

(7,586)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            1,537

$         (40,711)

$           (4,611)

$           (2,579)

$           (1,724)

$                 —

$         (48,088)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           25,587

$           43,574

$           13,841

$            1,952

$            4,724

$                 —

$           89,678

Intersegment revenues

243

1,618

19

306

(2,186)

Total revenue

25,587

43,817

15,459

1,971

5,030

(2,186)

89,678

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,808

31,486

9,707

2,034

3,751

68,786

Intersegment cost of revenues

15

1,985

160

103

(2,263)

Total cost of revenue

21,823

33,471

9,707

2,194

3,854

(2,263)

68,786

Selling, general and administrative

4,443

1,884

870

277

732

8,206

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,211

6,747

2,058

1,651

2,809

17,476

Gains on disposal of assets

(863)

(157)

(15)

(1,908)

(2,943)

Operating (loss) income

(4,027)

1,872

2,839

(2,151)

(457)

77

(1,847)

Interest expense, net

1,755

422

178

121

183

2,659

Other (income) expense, net

(10,062)

(4)

(78)

(10,144)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            4,280

$            1,450

$            2,665

$           (2,272)

$              (562)

$                 77

$            5,638

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Infrastructure

Well
Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$          81,892

$        118,580

$          35,098

$            7,922

$          15,686

$                —

$        259,178

Intersegment revenues

643

2,450

22

1,044

(4,159)

Total revenue

81,892

119,223

37,548

7,944

16,730

(4,159)

259,178

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

67,190

88,740

26,701

7,100

11,991

201,722

Intersegment cost of revenues

49

3,419

430

265

(4,163)

Total cost of revenue

67,239

92,159

26,701

7,530

12,256

(4,163)

201,722

Selling, general and administrative

14,056

6,314

2,774

874

2,542

26,560

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

12,495

17,963

6,717

4,929

8,381

50,485

Gain on disposal of assets

(795)

(547)

(90)

(286)

(2,020)

(3,738)

Operating income (loss)

(11,103)

3,334

1,446

(5,103)

(4,429)

4

(15,851)

Interest expense, net

5,345

1,324

552

379

670

8,270

Other (income) expense, net

(29,948)

(345)

(10)

128

(30,175)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$          13,500

$            2,355

$              904

$          (5,482)

$          (5,227)

$                  4

$            6,054

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$          73,690

$          62,939

$          20,031

$            3,234

$          11,836

$                —

$        171,730

Intersegment revenues

120

3,980

54

1,804

(5,958)

Total revenue

73,690

63,059

24,011

3,288

13,640

(5,958)

171,730

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

70,267

42,339

22,631

4,739

12,063

152,039

Intersegment cost of revenues

165

5,449

344

(5,958)

Total cost of revenue

70,432

47,788

22,631

4,739

12,407

(5,958)

152,039

Selling, general and administrative

13,900

47,111

4,108

1,105

3,089

69,313

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,501

19,668

7,059

6,185

10,146

60,559

Gain on disposal of assets

(255)

(648)

(41)

(192)

(3,496)

(4,632)

Impairment of other long-lived assets

547

547

Operating loss

(27,888)

(50,860)

(9,746)

(8,549)

(9,053)

(106,096)

Interest expense, net

2,312

688

291

177

410

3,878

Other (income) expense, net

2,983

1,844

(851)

(9)

560

4,527

Loss before income taxes

$         (33,183)

$         (53,392)

$          (9,186)

$          (8,717)

$          (10,023)

$                —

$       (114,501)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$             7,726


$          (40,901)


$             1,703


$            (5,388)


$          (88,131)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

15,842


19,148


17,476


50,485


60,559

Gains on disposal of assets

(599)


(3,033)


(2,943)


(3,738)


(4,632)

Impairment of other long-lived assets


547




547

Public offering costs


13




91

Stock based compensation

241


252


200


682


950

Interest expense, net

3,262


1,484


2,659


8,270


3,878

Other (income) expense, net

(10,989)


(7,586)


(10,144)


(30,174)


4,527

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,819


(7,187)


3,935


11,442


(26,370)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

10,468


7,963


10,160


30,490


25,138

Adjusted EBITDA

$            29,770


$          (29,300)


$            23,046


$            62,069


$          (23,443)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


Infrastructure Services


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$             2,630


$            (2,409)


$                571


$             3,323


$          (30,721)

Depreciation and amortization expense

3,969


4,933


4,211


12,495


17,501

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets

73


33


(863)


(795)


(255)

Public offering costs


(7)




38

Stock based compensation

89


100


74


261


401

Interest expense

2,047


979


1,755


5,345


2,312

Other (income) expense, net

(10,304)


(8,852)


(10,061)


(29,948)


2,983

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,402


3,947


3,708


10,178


(2,463)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

10,468


9,290


10,160


30,490


26,980

Adjusted EBITDA

$           12,374


$             8,014


$             9,555


$           31,349


$            16,776

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$             8,706


$          (40,712)


$             1,450


$             2,357


$          (53,392)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,772


6,538


6,747


17,963


19,668

Gains on disposal of assets

(339)


(573)


(157)


(547)


(648)

Public offering costs


19




31

Stock based compensation

104


95


84


275


253

Interest expense

531


215


422


1,324


688

Other (income) expense, net

(345)


1,328



(345)


1,844

Interest on trade accounts receivable


(1,327)




(1,841)

Adjusted EBITDA

$            13,429


$          (34,417)


$             8,546


$            21,027


$          (33,397)

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net (loss) income

$               (446)


$            (4,611)


$             2,665


$                904


$            (9,186)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

2,865


2,533


2,058


6,717


7,059

Gains on disposal of assets


(21)


(15)


(90)


(41)

Public offering costs





12

Stock based compensation

30


32


26


90


163

Interest expense

212


107


178


552


291

Other income, net

(3)


(25)


(4)


(10)


(851)

Interest on trade accounts receivable





(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$             2,658


$            (1,985)


$             4,908


$             8,163


$            (2,554)

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net loss

$            (1,457)


$            (2,579)


$            (2,272)


$            (5,482)


$            (8,717)

Depreciation expense

1,598


1,942


1,651


4,929


6,185

Gains on disposal of assets

(286)


(66)



(286)


(192)

Public offering costs





2

Stock based compensation

4


6


4


13


71

Interest expense

154


56


121


379


177

Other income, net





(9)

Adjusted EBITDA

$                  13


$               (641)


$               (496)


$               (447)


$            (2,483)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net (loss) income

$            (1,707)


$             9,409


$               (788)


$            (6,492)


$           13,884

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

2,638


3,202


2,809


8,381


10,146

Gains on disposal of assets

(47)


(2,406)


(1,908)


(2,020)


(3,496)

Impairment of other long-lived assets


547




547

Public offering costs


1




8

Stock based compensation

14


19


12


43


62

Interest expense, net

318


127


183


670


410

Other (income) expense, net

(337)


(37)


(78)


128


560

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

417


(11,134)


226


1,264


(23,907)

Adjusted EBITDA

$             1,296


$               (272)


$                456


$             1,974


$            (1,786)



a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

