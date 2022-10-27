Publisher Monetization Company ArcSpan Technologies Hires Revenue Ops and CTV Vet Michael Gashonia to Lead Data Platform Operations

Sell-side programmatic ad ops and customer success leader accelerates data software solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies (www.arcspan.com), a New York-based, real-time audience data monetization and optimization company announced it has named Michael Gashonia as Senior Director, Platform Operations. Michael brings a wealth of publisher revenue operations and CTV experience as ArcSpan continues its focus on boosting addressable audience revenue success for leading publishers and the emerging category of retail media customers.

"in a first-party, privacy-centric audience monetization environment, ArcSpan helps top publishers maximize earnings."

Gashonia is tasked with facilitating how ArcSpan's "audience engine" platform technology captures, segments, and enhances customers' audience data that is transacted and optimized across various SSP and DSP technology partners. With sixteen years' adtech data ops experience honed at Kubient, AdColony, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com and NBA.com, Gashonia is a respected adtech veteran who is passionate about helping the sell-side navigate a rapidly evolving, data-driven media marketplace. Gashonia reports directly to Chris Guenther, ArcSpan's Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled and fortunate to have Michael at ArcSpan. His depth and breadth of revenue ops processes and the evolving industry landscape strengthens our product solutions and overall customer success," said Chris Guenther. "I look forward to working closely with Michael as ArcSpan introduces efficient and effective audience data solutions and generates incremental revenue for publishers."

Michael Gashonia commented, "The digital advertising industry is rapidly evolving. Publishers can't rely on legacy tech systems in a first-party, data privacy-centric audience monetization environment. I see how publishers and retailers must retool their revenue operations technologies and processes as new, cutting-edge platforms like ArcSpan's purpose-built tech will inevitably outperform legacy solutions and data decisioning. I'm excited to be working on cutting-edge solutions and look forward to helping publishers and retailers recapture control of their data and maximize their earnings."

Founded in 2020, ArcSpan helps leading digital publishers and retail brands take control of their audience monetization operations and leverage the advantages of utilizing first-party data. ArcSpan's enterprise software is designed to integrate addressable audience data management solutions with digital sales tracking and optimization tools to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of digital advertising success.

ArcSpan Technologies offers a best-in-class addressable audience segmentation and revenue optimization platform for leading digital publishers and brands to navigate the "Identity Revolution." As publishers seek to adapt to a first-party addressable audience marketplace, ArcSpan's Audience Engine boosts customer revenue by enhancing the quality and quantity of real-time targetable audiences while tracking and optimizing to sales KPIs across digital channels. ArcSpan's enterprise technology product suite and data solutions drive on-site and off-site monetization success.

Established by digital industry leaders from Accordant Media, dentsu, NewsCorp, OpenSlate and Beeswax, ArcSpan prioritizes consumer data privacy and fosters industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City. www.arcspan.com

