Southern Company reports third-quarter 2022 earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.36 per share, in 2022 compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.6 billion, or $3.38 per share, compared with $2.6 billion, or $2.46 per share, for the same period in 2021.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.4 billion, or $1.31 per share, during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the third quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.6 billion, or $3.35 per share, compared with $3.2 billion, or $3.05 per share, for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended September
Year-to-Date September
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income - As Reported
$1,472
$1,101
$3,611
$2,608
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
62
(271)
7
(779)
Tax Impact
(16)
69
(2)
198
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
14
119
19
120
Tax Impact
-
(112)
(2)
(112)
Wholesale Gas Services
-
-
-
18
Tax Impact
-
1
-
(3)
Asset Impairments
-
(2)
-
(91)
Tax Impact
-
(7)
-
19
Net Income – Excluding Items
$1,412
$1,304
$3,589
$3,238
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,082
1,061
1,070
1,060
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$1.31
$1.23
$3.35
$3.05
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter 2022, as compared with the same period in 2021, were higher revenues associated with increased usage, rates and pricing at the company's regulated utilities, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and the company's long-term commitment to reliability and resilience, along with higher interest expense.
Third-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $8.4 billion, compared with $6.2 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 34.3 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating revenues were $22.2 billion, compared with $17.3 billion for the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 28.2 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs.
"Our premier, state-regulated electric and gas utilities continued to perform well during the third quarter," commented Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies within our service territories remain strong, and customer growth outpaced our expectations."
Added Fanning, "At Plant Vogtle Unit 3, we successfully completed initial fuel load with the safe transfer of all 157 fuel assemblies from the spent fuel pool to the reactor core. This historic milestone marks the completion of another critical step toward start-up and commercial operation of Unit 3."
Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date September
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 1,445
$ 1,085
$ 3,256
$ 2,352
Southern Power
95
78
265
211
Southern Company Gas
83
56
516
389
Total
1,623
1,219
4,037
2,952
Parent Company and Other
(151)
(118)
(426)
(344)
Net Income–As Reported
$ 1,472
$ 1,101
$ 3,611
$ 2,608
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$ 1.36
$ 1.04
$ 3.38
$ 2.46
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,082
1,061
1,070
1,060
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,089
1,060
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date September
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income–As Reported
$ 1,472
$ 1,101
$ 3,611
$ 2,608
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
62
(271)
7
(779)
Tax Impact
(16)
69
(2)
198
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3
14
119
19
120
Tax Impact
—
(112)
(2)
(112)
Wholesale Gas Services4
—
—
—
18
Tax Impact
—
1
—
(3)
Asset Impairments5
—
(2)
—
(91)
Tax Impact
—
(7)
—
19
Net Income–Excluding Items
$ 1,412
$ 1,304
$ 3,589
$ 3,238
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$ 1.31
$ 1.23
$ 3.35
$ 3.05
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.
(5)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$ 1.36
$ 1.04
$ 0.32
$ 3.38
$ 2.46
$ 0.92
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 0.34
$ 0.85
Southern Power
0.02
0.05
Southern Company Gas
0.03
0.12
Parent Company and Other
(0.04)
(0.07)
Increase in Shares
(0.03)
(0.03)
Total–As Reported
$ 0.32
$ 0.92
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date September
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$ 1.31
$ 1.23
$ 0.08
$ 3.35
$ 3.05
$ 0.30
Total–As Reported
$ 0.32
$ 0.92
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
0.23
0.56
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3
—
0.01
Wholesale Gas Services4
—
(0.02)
Asset Impairments5
0.01
0.07
Total–Excluding Items
$ 0.08
$ 0.30
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.35 and $3.36 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.
(5)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
Retail Sales
6¢
13¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
11
32
Weather
2
13
Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues
2
4
Non-Fuel O&M(*)
(5)
(19)
Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other
(4)
(7)
Income Taxes
(1)
(6)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
11¢
30¢
Southern Power
2
5
Southern Company Gas
2
7
Parent and Other
(4)
(9)
Increase in Shares
(3)
(3)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
8¢
30¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1
23
56
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2
—
1
Wholesale Gas Services3
—
(2)
Asset Impairments4
1
7
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
32¢
92¢
(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Notes
(1)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a net credit of $70 million pre tax ($52 million after tax) and $18 million pre tax ($13 million after tax), respectively, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(2)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.
(4)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Southern Company Gas expects to record a pre-tax impairment charge totaling approximately $125 million ($95 million after tax) in the fourth quarter 2022 related to the pending sale of two natural gas storage facilities. Additional impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended September
Year-To-Date September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$ 2,320
$ 1,186
$ 1,134
$ 4,942
$ 2,899
$ 2,043
Non-Fuel
3,641
3,365
276
9,421
8,593
828
Wholesale Electric Revenues
1,197
731
466
2,798
1,822
976
Other Electric Revenues
185
179
6
554
525
29
Natural Gas Revenues
857
623
234
3,998
2,994
1,004
Other Revenues
178
154
24
519
513
6
Total Operating Revenues
8,378
6,238
2,140
22,232
17,346
4,886
Fuel and Purchased Power
3,068
1,522
1,546
6,534
3,642
2,892
Cost of Natural Gas
294
129
165
1,840
943
897
Cost of Other Sales
92
71
21
275
255
20
Non-Fuel O&M
1,547
1,446
101
4,621
4,257
364
Depreciation and Amortization
922
896
26
2,728
2,658
70
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
352
312
40
1,073
969
104
Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
(70)
264
(334)
(18)
772
(790)
Gain on Dispositions, net
(20)
(125)
105
(53)
(179)
126
Total Operating Expenses
6,185
4,515
1,670
17,000
13,317
3,683
Operating Income
2,193
1,723
470
5,232
4,029
1,203
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction
59
49
10
163
140
23
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
28
30
(2)
109
35
74
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
511
451
60
1,461
1,352
109
Other Income (Expense), net
132
131
1
414
290
124
Income Taxes
414
372
42
891
550
341
Net Income
1,487
1,110
377
3,566
2,592
974
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
3
4
(1)
10
11
(1)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
12
5
7
(55)
(27)
(28)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY
$ 1,472
$ 1,101
$ 371
$ 3,611
$ 2,608
$ 1,003
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended September
Year-To-Date September
2022
2021
Change
Weather
2022
2021
Change
Weather
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
56,606
54,134
4.6 %
156,874
146,576
7.0 %
Total Retail Sales-
41,490
40,441
2.6 %
1.8 %
113,716
109,747
3.6 %
1.6 %
Residential
14,467
14,063
2.9 %
1.3 %
38,632
36,941
4.6 %
0.4 %
Commercial
13,827
13,458
2.7 %
2.0 %
37,060
35,701
3.8 %
2.0 %
Industrial
13,048
12,762
2.2 %
2.2 %
37,575
36,632
2.6 %
2.6 %
Other
148
158
(6.2) %
(6.3) %
449
473
(5.0) %
(5.0) %
Total Wholesale Sales
15,116
13,693
10.4 %
N/A
43,158
36,829
17.2 %
N/A
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended September
2022
2021
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers-
8,722
8,656
0.8 %
Total Traditional Electric
4,422
4,373
1.1 %
Southern Company Gas
4,300
4,283
0.4 %
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended September
Year-To-Date September
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Southern Company –
Operating Revenues
$ 8,378
$ 6,238
34.3 %
$ 22,232
$ 17,346
28.2 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,901
1,482
28.3 %
4,457
3,142
41.9 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,472
1,101
33.7 %
3,611
2,608
38.5 %
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 2,444
$ 1,904
28.4 %
$ 6,023
$ 5,019
20.0 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
694
655
6.0 %
1,660
1,566
6.0 %
Net Income Available to Common
525
499
5.2 %
1,256
1,189
5.6 %
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 3,889
$ 2,856
36.2 %
$ 9,218
$ 7,050
30.8 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,084
649
67.0 %
2,272
1,111
104.5 %
Net Income Available to Common
858
536
60.1 %
1,851
1,030
79.7 %
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 510
$ 378
34.9 %
$ 1,279
$ 988
29.5 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
79
60
31.7 %
188
155
21.3 %
Net Income Available to Common
62
50
24.0 %
150
133
12.8 %
Southern Power –
Operating Revenues
$ 1,180
$ 679
73.8 %
$ 2,618
$ 1,610
62.6 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
143
92
55.4 %
259
181
43.1 %
Net Income Available to Common
95
78
21.8 %
265
211
25.6 %
Southern Company Gas –
Operating Revenues
$ 857
$ 623
37.6 %
$ 3,998
$ 2,994
33.5 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
110
189
(41.8) %
677
613
10.4 %
Net Income Available to Common
83
56
48.2 %
516
389
32.6 %
