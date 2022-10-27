Therapy Brands Wins 2022 Prestigious MarCom Award for Company Rebrand

Therapy Brands is honored for excellence in marketing by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was recently awarded a gold winner in the Digital Media - Website category, for the 2022 MarCom Awards. MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), MarCom Awards feature more than 325 categories spanning web, social media, and design.

Therapy Brands marketing team takes home a gold MarCom award.

"We are excited to be recognized with a MarCom Award for the marketing and creative work that went into successfully launching our company rebrand earlier this year," said Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Therapy Brands. "Our current website and marketing assets better depict our vision and mission and help customers quickly navigate to the right products that meet the segments they serve."

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom Awards have evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of counties worldwide.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue, and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievements and service to the community.

