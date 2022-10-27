TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.9,303 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,055 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Oct. 27, 2022

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.9,303 million, compared to Ps.7,270 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,248 million, from Ps.4,214 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.4,055 million, from Ps.3,056 million the previous year. The company registered operating income of Ps.640 million, compared to Ps.753 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in Total Play's revenue in the quarter is mainly the result of increased sales in the residential segment, due to higher demand from households for the company's telecommunications services. The continuous increase in Total Play´s income is reaffirmed this period despite intense competition in the industry — which affects market prices — and the normalization of face-to-face activities throughout the country. This shows the growing preference of users for the superior attributes of our internet, pay television and telephony services, which optimally satisfy the connectivity and entertainment needs of millions of homes.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 25%, as a result of a 21% increase in service costs and a 27% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,983 million, from Ps.1,635 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, memberships, link rentals and other interconnection services and licenses for network operation.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.3,265 million, from Ps.2,579 million, reflects higher personnel, advertising and promotion, maintenance, as well as call center expenses, in the context of growing operations in the company.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.4,055 million compared to Ps.3,056 million in the previous year.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

Growth of Ps.1,111 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.155 million in interest payments, derived mainly from an increase in the balance of financial debt.

Growth of Ps.122 million in other financial expenses as a result of those related to debt issuances and derivative financial instruments.

Increase of Ps.89 million in foreign exchange loss in the period, as a result of a higher net liability monetary position in dollars this period, compared to the previous year, together with depreciation of the peso against the dollar in both quarters.

Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from a loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the company's debt with cost was Ps.46,915 million, compared to Ps.40,671 million in the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles and loans from financial institutions during the period.

The lease liability was Ps.6,485 million, compared to Ps.4,738 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Samantha Pescador

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+ 52 (55) 1720 9167

+52 (55) 3032 3639

jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx

rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx

samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I.  DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)






















3Q21


3Q22


Change



$

%


$

%


$

%












Revenue from services

7,270

100 %


9,303

100 %


2,033

28 %












Cost of services

(1,635)

(22 %)


(1,983)

(21 %)


(348)

(21 %)












Gross profit

5,635

78 %


7,320

79 %


1,685

30 %












General expenses

(2,579)

(35 %)


(3,265)

(35 %)


(686)

(27 %)












EBITDA

3,056

42 %


4,055

44 %


999

33 %












Depreciation and amortization

(2,304)

(32 %)


(3,415)

(37 %)


(1,111)

(48 %)












Operating profit (loss)

753

10 %


640

7 %


(113)

(15 %)












Financial cost:










Interest revenue

10

0 %


22

0 %


12

120 %


Accrued interest expense

(902)

(12 %)


(1,057)

(11 %)


(155)

(17 %)


Other financial (expenses) income - Net

(71)

(1 %)


(193)

(2 %)


(122)

(172 %)


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net

(623)

(9 %)


(712)

(8 %)


(89)

(14 %)












Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(833)

(11 %)


(1,300)

(14 %)


(467)

(56 %)












Income tax provision

(3)

(0 %)


(551)

(6 %)


(548)

n.m. 


Minority interest

-

0 %


8

0 %


8

n.a.












Net income (loss) for the period

(836)

(11 %)


(1,843)

(20 %)


(1,007)

(120 %)












TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS


(Millions of Mexican pesos)












Accumulated


Accumulated






9M21


9M22


Change



$

%


$

%


$

%












Revenue from services

20,466

100 %


26,616

100 %


6,150

30 %












Cost of services

(4,909)

(24 %)


(5,859)

(22 %)


(950)

(19 %)












Gross profit

15,557

76 %


20,757

78 %


5,200

33 %












General expenses

(6,868)

(34 %)


(9,169)

(34 %)


(2,301)

(34 %)












EBITDA

8,689

42 %


11,588

44 %


2,899

33 %












Depreciation and amortization

(6,395)

(31 %)


(9,239)

(35 %)


(2,844)

(44 %)


Other income (expenses) - Net

-

0 %


-

0 %


-

0 %












Operating profit

2,294

11 %


2,349

9 %


55

2 %












Financial cost:










Interest revenue

32

0 %


60

0 %


28

88 %


Accrued interest expense

(2,075)

(10 %)


(2,939)

(11 %)


(864)

(42 %)


Other financial expenses

(195)

(1 %)


(296)

(1 %)


(101)

(52 %)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net

(528)

(3 %)


90

0 %


618

117 %












Profit (loss) before income tax provision

(472)

(2 %)


(736)

(3 %)


(264)

(56 %)












Income tax provision

(20)

(0 %)


(1,086)

(4 %)


(1,066)

n.m. 


Minority interest

-

0 %


8

0 %


8

n.a.












Net income (loss) for the period

(492)

(2 %)


(1,814)

(7 %)


(1,322)

n.m. 












TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)















As of September 30,







2021



2022



Change




$

%


$

%


$

%


Assets











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash 


6,932

11 %


1,272

2 %


(5,660)

(82 %)


Restricted cash in trusts


1,118

2 %


1,426

2 %


308

28 %


Customers - net


3,391

5 %


5,284

7 %


1,893

56 %


Derivative financial instruments


192

0 %


-

0 %


(192)

(100 %)


Other receivables and recoverable taxes


4,132

6 %


4,065

5 %


(67)

(2 %)


Inventories


1,552

2 %


2,726

3 %


1,174

76 %


Prepaid expenses


612

1 %


919

1 %


307

50 %


Total current assets


17,929

27 %


15,692

20 %


(2,237)

(12 %)













NON-CURRENT ASSETS











Property, plant and equipmente - Net


41,928

64 %


55,483

70 %


13,555

32 %


Rights-of-use assets -Net


4,368

7 %


6,073

8 %


1,705

39 %


Other non-current assets


1,620

2 %


1,595

2 %


(25)

(2 %)


Total non-current assets


47,916

73 %


63,151

80 %


15,235

32 %


Total assets


65,845

100 %


78,843

100 %


12,998

20 %













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES











Short-term financial debt


1,414

2 %


4,916

6 %


3,502

n.m.


Trade payables


7,575

12 %


11,890

15 %


4,315

57 %


Other payables and taxes


3,046

5 %


4,738

6 %


1,692

56 %


Derivative financial instruments


-

0 %


766

1 %


766

n.a.


Lease liabilities


1,481

2 %


1,919

2 %


438

30 %


Total short-term liabilities


13,516

21 %


24,229

31 %


10,713

79 %













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES











Long-term financial debt


39,257

60 %


41,999

53 %


2,742

7 %


Trade payables


4

0 %


-

0 %


(4)

(100 %)


Other long-term payables


81

0 %


1,539

2 %


1,458

n.m.


Lease liabilities


3,257

5 %


4,566

6 %


1,309

40 %


Total long-term liabilities


42,599

65 %


48,104

61 %


5,505

13 %


Total liabilities


56,115

85 %


72,333

92 %


16,218

29 %













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


9,730

15 %


6,510

8 %


(3,220)

(33 %)


Total stockholders' equity and liabilities


65,845

100 %


78,843

100 %


12,998

20 %



































TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)











Years ended 





September 30,





2021

2022

Operating activities:






(Loss) income before income tax provision




(471)

(728)

Items not requiring the use of resources:






   Depreciation and amortization




6,395

9,239

   Employee benefits




14

23

Items related to investing or financing activities:






    Accrued interest income




(32)

(60)

    Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions




2,075

2,939

Valuation of financial derivative instruments




(406)

988





7,575

12,401

Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:






   Customers and unearned revenue




(1,015)

(1,534)

   Other receivables




(23)

4

   Related parties, net




(88)

14

   Taxes to be recovered




(638)

323

   Inventories




70

(847)

  Advance payments




(204)

(453)

   Trade payables




(680)

1,987

   Other payables




1,227

737







Cash flows generated by operating activities




6,224

12,632







Investing activities: 






Acquisition of property, plant and equipment




(12,094)

(16,970)

Other assets




(112)

45

Collected interest




32

60







Cash flows (used in) investing activities




(12,174)

(16,865)







Financing activities:






Loans received




14,478

5,420

Leasing cash flows




(1,231)

(1,716)

Interest payment




(2,214)

(3,108)

Restricted Cash in Trusts




153

(540)

Reverse factoring




(91)

1,132

Capital contributions




-

151

Net cash flows generated by financing activities




11,095

1,339







Increase in cash and cash equivalents




5,145

(2,894)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 




1,787

4,166







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 




6,932

1,272







