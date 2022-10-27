XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for POINT will open at 2022-10-30 10:00 (UTC)

XT.COM aims to offer more token trading and web3 exploring opportunities to users. The POINT token listing will reach a wider global audience by becoming a part of the XT platform.

About the POINT Token

The POINT Token is a utility token which is the native digital token of the Point Network, a blockchain called Point Chain and based on Evmos technology. Hence, it is capable of being part of the Cosmos hub for both multi-chain security and interoperability. Since Point is not only a blockchain, but also a software suite, this means that it can support many chains as point Browser is multi-chain by default.

About Point Network

The Point Network is a blockchain based P2P network with the objective of making the internet more private and secure through decentralization. To achieve this objective, Point Network aims to address the two fundamental barriers inhibiting the advancement and adoption of the Blockchain/cryptocurrency space; decentralized storage and decentralized browser. By addressing these barriers, Point Network expects to lay the foundations for not only a diverse array of new decentralized applications (dApps) but also to help existing dApps to flourish by migrating to the Point Network.

Website: https://pointnetwork.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/pointnetworkchat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pointnetwork

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

