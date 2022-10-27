Zynex Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Increased revenue 19% year-over-year to $41.5 million
- Reported net income of $4.9 million; Diluted EPS of $0.13; Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million
- Recorded cash from operations of $7.4 million for the third quarter
- Completed the second of two $10 million share buybacks
- Achieved highest number of orders in Company history for the 2nd consecutive quarter
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:
For the third quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $41.5 million, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 80% and net income was $4.9 million, a 46% increase from the second quarter of 2022.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had working capital of $47.6 million. Cash on hand was $23.5 million at the end of the third quarter.
President and CEO Commentary:
"The third quarter of 2022 was another record-breaking period of order growth, with order numbers increasing 34% year-over-year," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "In addition to increased orders, revenue, and profitability, we recorded the second-best period for operating cash flows in the Company's history at $7.4 million in the third quarter. Our strong cash flow allowed us to complete another $10 million stock buyback, totaling $20 million year-to-date, a reflection of our confidence in the Company's future performance. I am thrilled with our team's ability to efficiently execute on our top line goals while maintaining financial health and sustained profitability, and I look forward to continued success."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:
The estimated range for fourth quarter 2022 revenue is between $48-$51 million, an increase of approximately 23% from Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to range between $10-$12 million.
Based on the fourth quarter estimates, the full year 2022 revenue estimate now ranges between $157.4-$160.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $26.7-$28.7 million.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. MT / 4:15 p.m. ET
To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/PxEgJzg8540
US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790
International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170
Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, forecasts, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 23,532
$ 42,612
Accounts receivable, net
28,350
28,632
Inventory, net
14,366
10,756
Prepaid expenses and other
1,134
689
Total current assets
67,382
82,689
Property and equipment, net
2,199
2,186
Operating lease asset
13,783
16,338
Finance lease asset
300
389
Deposits
591
585
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
9,296
9,975
Goodwill
20,401
20,401
Deferred income taxes
1,483
711
Total assets
$ 115,435
$ 133,274
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,139
4,739
Cash dividends payable
16
3,629
Operating lease liability
2,943
2,859
Finance lease liability
126
118
Income taxes payable
916
2,296
Current portion of debt
5,333
5,333
Accrued payroll and related taxes
5,297
3,897
Total current liabilities
19,770
22,871
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs
6,621
10,605
Contingent consideration
9,700
9,700
Operating lease liability
13,936
15,856
Finance lease liability
221
317
Total liabilities
50,248
59,349
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock
39
41
Additional paid-in capital
81,873
80,397
Treasury stock
(26,321)
(6,513)
Retained earnings
9,596
-
Total stockholders' equity
65,187
73,925
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 115,435
$ 133,274
ZYNEX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET REVENUE
Devices
$ 11,349
$ 9,071
$ 27,579
$ 23,264
Supplies
30,171
25,715
81,783
66,671
Total net revenue
41,520
34,786
109,362
89,935
COSTS OF REVENUE AND
Costs of revenue - devices and supplies
8,391
6,837
22,617
19,990
Sales and marketing
17,212
13,083
47,950
40,662
General and administrative
9,359
6,820
25,967
18,503
Total costs of revenue and operating expenses
34,962
26,740
96,534
79,155
Income from operations
6,558
8,046
12,828
10,780
Other (expense)
Loss on change in fair value of
(100)
-
-
-
Interest expense
(106)
(18)
(345)
(72)
Other (expense) net
(206)
(18)
(345)
(72)
Income from operations before income taxes
6,352
8,028
12,483
10,708
Income tax expense
1,479
1,921
2,887
2,499
Net income
$ 4,873
$ 6,107
$ 9,596
$ 8,209
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.13
$ 0.16
$ 0.25
$ 0.21
Diluted
$ 0.13
$ 0.16
$ 0.24
$ 0.21
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
38,046
38,245
38,881
38,286
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
38,865
39,043
39,729
39,142
ZYNEX, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 4,873
$ 6,107
$ 9,596
$ 8,209
Depreciation and Amortization*
418
201
1,225
711
Stock-based compensation expense
578
532
1,702
1,041
Restructuring/severance**
-
-
-
318
Interest expense and other, net
206
18
345
72
Non-cash lease expense ***
572
553
982
856
Income tax expense
1,479
1,921
2,887
2,499
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,126
$ 9,332
$ 16,737
$ 13,706
% of Net Revenue
20 %
27 %
15 %
15 %
* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.
** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1 2021
*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent
