CBC PAC IE TO FOCUS ON AFRICAN AMERICAN VOTERS' TOP ISSUE CONCERNS INCLUDING THREAT POSED BY WHITE SUPREMACY AND HATE CRIMES AGAINST BLACK AMERICANS, PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS, REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM, AND THE ECONOMY IN MOBILIZATION EFFORT

Over $2M multi-media effort will target Black voters with an emphasis on mobilizing infrequent African American voters in 28 districts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Black Caucus PAC IE announced it will spend over two-million-dollars to mobilize sporadic African American voters in key districts where they have determined increasing Black voter turnout could help boost Democratic Party wins. The multimedia campaign includes digital and radio ads, print ads in black newspapers across the country and a robust social media campaign in support of CBC endorsed candidates. The IE will also do a targeted cable buy.

A recent poll of African American voters in battleground states commissioned by the CBC PAC IE reaffirmed that far from being a monolith or single-issue voters, African Americans have deep concerns about a handful of issues including voting rights, racism, threats posed by white supremacy and hate fueled violence as well as jobs and wages, and education.

"Currently the broader media narrative is oversimplifying Black voters' concerns and motivation to vote," said Cornell Belcher President of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies who conducted the poll. "For African American voters, it's not just about economic concerns, they have deep anxiety about the rise of white supremacy and threats to their right to vote that candidates must also address in order to win their support."

Highlights from the poll include:

Overall voters rank voting rights, healthcare, and criminal justice reform as top issue concerns. Sporadic voters rank economic concerns, voting rights, housing, racism, criminal justice, and education as top issues.





Nearly half of voters are very worried about the threat of white supremacy and hate crimes against Black Americans, with 77% of sporadic voters and 88% of GenZ/Millennials worried overall.





Top issues motivating their vote include protecting reproductive freedom, voting rights, progress made by Democrats to expand access and lower healthcare costs including prescription drug costs, and voting against threats posed by rising extremism, white supremacy, and efforts by MAGA republicans to stoke racial hatred.





An overwhelming majority - including conservative Black voters and voters who regular churchgoers — oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned. Reproductive freedom is also a strong vote motivator across all groups.

Two digital ads, "More to Do" and "Mirror" focus on Black voters' power to bring meaningful change and a call to again use that power to both protect and build on the progress that Democrats have made on issues including criminal justice reform, creating jobs and increasing wages, lowering costs for families, voting rights, protecting reproductive freedom, and the historic fight against right-wing extremism and racism.

"Mirror is a visual reminder that Black Americans have stood up to racial terror in all its' forms since the founding of this country. We wouldn't have the right to vote today without it," said Terrance Green, Managing Partner at 4C Partners who created the ads. "The votes we cast by Nov. 8th could determine whether we still get to exercise it going forward."

Www.CBCPACIE.org

