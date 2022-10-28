InventHelp Presents Privacy Mouth Shield (MBQ-182)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy watching football and noticed how often coaches cover their mouths when speaking into their headsets to avoid having their plays read," said the inventor, from Bronxville, NY. "I created the COACH'S PLAY GUARD as a solution. It can be used for numerous sporting events, such as soccer, basketball and auto racing. The COACH'S PLAY GUARD and pathogen barrier could also be beneficial to the entertainment industry, news media, Broadway productions, construction industry, military, airports, security industry, and numerous other industries where headsets are used and required."

The inventor created the COACH'S PLAY GUARD as a visual barrier that will help prevent members or agents of opposing teams from covertly being able to read a coach's lips and the plays or instructions being given. The COACH'S PLAY GUARD can be used in several ways, it can be retrofitted onto an existing headset or manufactured as a complete headset unit with the play-guard as a complete unit for different types of communication devices. It is also designed to provide a degree of pathogen protection as well as a wind screen, and it could provide an ideal location for a logo for promotional purposes and can be used for other applications.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

