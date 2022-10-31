CATL and VinFast reach Global Strategic Cooperation to promote global e-mobility

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") and VinFast Trading & Manufacturing Joint Stock Company ("VinFast") today announced an MOU for Global Strategic Cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products.

The MOU signing ceremony is witnessed by Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL, and Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and VinFast. According to the agreement, CATL and VinFast intend to explore various forms of cooperation on CIIC skateboard chassis on top of the current cooperation on CTP (cell-to-pack) battery supply between the two companies, which will provide VinFast rapid access to the global market.

CIIC skateboard chassis integrates battery packs, electric motors, and other critical units into a single layer at the bottom of the vehicle, lowering purchasing cost and energy consumption while maximizing cabin space.

In addition to the collaboration on CTP batteries and skateboard chassis, CATL is poised to cooperate with VinFast with respect to other areas, thus promoting battery innovation and e-mobility transition.

By leveraging CATL's cutting-edge batteries, VinFast's innovative EVs will reach new heights in terms of range, safety, and intelligent driving. The cooperation will also enable CATL to enhance its global footprint, especially in emerging markets, and promote the application of new EV technologies.

The elevated cooperation will enable both companies to promote innovation of battery technologies and global e-mobility, contributing to global drive for energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

