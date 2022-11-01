Breaking the Stigma of Excessive Sweating During Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month

The International Hyperhidrosis Society Aims to Encourage Conversations About Hyperhidrosis and Other Similar Issues During Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the beginning of Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month and the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is committed to raising awareness of this medical condition that affects 365 million people worldwide, of which 27% of adults go undiagnosed. In the United States alone, more than 15 million Americans have hyperhidrosis (approximately 5% of the population), but many of those dealing with the condition fail to recognize it as a medical issue and only 51% discuss it with their physicians.

International Hyperhidrosis Society logo (PRNewswire)

While sweating is a normal, necessary part of human function, hyperhidrosis sufferers experience excessive and uncontrollable perspiration that interferes with daily functioning, negatively impacting their quality of life. For many, the condition may also be linked to other symptoms and issues including anxiety and depression, increased risk of skin infections (by 300%) and damaged clothing and personal items due to sweat-induced staining – all taking a toll on personal and professional day-to-day activities.

"Hyperhidrosis is significantly unrecognized and undiagnosed, leaving those suffering from the condition untreated and unable to fully enjoy their lives," said Lisa J. Pieretti, Executive Director of the International Hyperhidrosis Society. "Our organization's goal is to is educate sufferers, provide support and show them they don't have to live with excessive sweating as hyperhidrosis can be effectively treated."

Hyperhidrosis is just one of many similar medical conditions related to bodily overproduction, that can go untreated because of shame or lack of recognition that symptoms are real and warrant medical attention, including the following:

Acne – While oils naturally moisturize and protect skin, too much can lead to plugged up pores with grease, dead skin, and bacteria that causes whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, and even painful cysts.

Cerumen Impaction – Ear wax (or cerumen) is lubricating and has antibacterial properties, yet in excess can cause blockages in the ear canal, hearing loss, pain, itchiness, dizziness, and even odor.

Onychogryphosis – Nails help protect the fingers and are useful for many functions, but when they excessively overgrow, they can appear oyster- or horn-like and be difficult to cut.

Psoriasis – This immune condition causes skin cells to grow about five times faster than normal, creating flaky, crusty patches (plaques) covered with scales that are itchy and can crack or bleed.

Hypertrichosis – Also known as werewolf syndrome, this condition presents as excessive hair growth anywhere on the body, in some cases growing up to four inches long.

Distichiasis – A rare condition that results in two rows of eyelashes that can cause experience vision problems, light sensitivity, pain, swelling, styes, droopy eyelids, or other types of irritation.

Hyperdontia – Teeth help us eat, give our faces shape, and allow us to speak clearly; however, too many of them can cause pain or swelling in the jaw or gums.

While shame or embarrassment about their conditions and symptoms may delay patients from seeking help, talking with a trusted medical professional is the first step to treatment and relief. This November during Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, the IHhS is especially committed to spreading the word about hyperhidrosis to help destigmatize, educate and effectively treat the condition.

Want to help? Here's how:

Nov. 5, 2022 , in Charleston, SC . Attendees will learn best practices in hyperhidrosis diagnosis and management as well as the latest research related to excessive sweating. Hands-on treatment training will also be provided, and attendees will earn CME (Continuing Medical Education) and a special designation in the IHhS' Healthcare providers can register for the International Hyperhidrosis Society's Hyperhidrosis Master Class in Patient Care and Efficiency to be held, in. Attendees will learn best practices in hyperhidrosis diagnosis and management as well as the latest research related to excessive sweating. Hands-on treatment training will also be provided, and attendees will earn CME (Continuing Medical Education) and a special designation in the IHhS' Clinician Finder database

Share facts about hyperhidrosis and the International Hyperhidrosis Society throughout November on social media and via email as well as in conversations with friends, family, healthcare providers, and others.

The IHhS thanks our 2022 sponsors, individual donors, and all who are supporting the global #HyperhidrosisAwarenessMonth initiative including miraDry®, Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, Candesant Biomedical, and Theravida. Also acknowledged is the 2022 education partner, the Dermatology Nurses' Association.

"We are privileged to be the lead sponsor of the IHhS for a consecutive year as part of our ongoing mission to support hyperhidrosis patients around the world," said Arash Khazei, CEO, miraDry.

For more information and to help raise awareness about hyperhidrosis, treatment options and useful tools, visit the IHhS website, SweatHelp.org, and social pages using #KnowSweat #KnowSweat2022.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) was founded in 2003 by a team of dedicated advocates working alongside physicians respected worldwide for achievements in hyperhidrosis research and treatment. Today, IHhS remains the only independent, non-profit, global organization striving to improve quality of life among those affected by excessive sweating. IHhS' mission focuses on reducing the symptoms, anxiety and social stigma associated with excessive sweating. Its programs aim to improve hyperhidrosis awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit SweatHelp.org to learn more, to stay up-to-date with the hyperhidrosis news blog, to search an excessive-sweating-focused Clinician Finder, and access related podcasts and videos. Connect on Facebook @SweatingStopsHere, Twitter @WeKnowSweat and Instagram @WeKnowSweat. You can also find the International Hyperhidrosis Society on YouTube and wherever you enjoy podcasts.

