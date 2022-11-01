Geneva Financial Announces New Alaska Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 47 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Anchorage, Alaska, the latest state to be added to Geneva's licensure, and is to be headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market in the Last Frontier.

"Alaska is a state full of beauty and diversity like you won't see anywhere else." Alaska Branch Manager Lisa Makoni stated. "This move to Geneva Financial has equipped us with the tools we need to better serve our community and share life in Alaska with our borrowers like never before."

Based out of Anchorage, AK, Makoni and her new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

Lisa began her career in the mortgage industry in Honolulu, HI in 2002. While in Hawaii, she focused on mortgage originations and meeting the needs of a diverse client base, all while pursuing her MBA from the Chaminade University of Honolulu. In 2004, Lisa moved back to Alaska, bringing some Hawaiian sunshine to her hometown of Anchorage. Since her return, she has put her experience and education to work for many borrowers. Lisa takes pride in qualifying first-time homebuyers and members of minority groups and specializes in HUD 184 loans for Alaska Natives and American Indians.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

