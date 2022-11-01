GEORGE DICKEL AND LEOPOLD BROS DISTILLERY ANNOUNCE RETURN OF AWARD-WINNING RYE WHISKY COLLABORATION

The Historically-Inspired George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Returns to Shelves this November

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, the collaboration between George Dickel and Leopold Bros brought whisky fans a one-of-a-kind, historically inspired blend as they sought to challenge the status quo on rye offerings in the market. This November, following the success of the inaugural release, the two distilleries are excited to announce the return of the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend. By returning to the same liquid as the initial release, the brands are continuing their commitment to produce quality, authentic whisky.

The union between column distilled rye and Three Chamber distilled rye truly turns back the hands of time, returning to an era that saw heavy-bodied rye whisky served at bars and saloons throughout America. (PRNewswire)

This award-winning whisky blends Leopold Bros' celebrated Three Chamber Rye with George Dickel's column still rye produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Recreating a historic style, the Cascade Hollow component of the blend debuted in 2021 in the inaugural release of the Collaboration Blend, marking the first time whisky fans were able to enjoy a rye whisky distilled at Cascade Hollow.

"From sharing a sample of our trademark Three Chamber Rye with Nicole Austin in 2021 to the creation of our rare rye release, this continued partnership with George Dickel has been nothing short of amazing," said Todd Leopold, Founder at Leopold Bros. "With the return of our take on the historic American style, we look to inspire the resurgence of rare rye whisky and the recreation of classic cocktails."

The union between column distilled rye and Three Chamber distilled rye truly turns back the hands of time, returning to an era that saw heavy-bodied rye whisky served at bars and saloons throughout America. For cocktail enthusiasts, the collaboration offers the chance to make classic cocktails such as the Manhattan as it was made in the past, with the blend coming from the only distilleries currently operating this historic still type.

"The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend was founded on our friendship and mutual admiration for each other as distillers. This is such a meaningful product to us both, and we have been overwhelmed by the initial reception.," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "Working with Todd and his team to create this blend is a once-in-a-career moment for me. I'm particularly excited we're able to give whisky drinkers another chance to taste a piece of history while establishing a long-term partnership between George Dickel and Leopold Bros."

The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend initially boasts a floral nose of lavender, elderflower and rose balanced by sweet hints of maple syrup, marshmallow and cocoa. On the palate, rosewater, blackberries, caramel, lavender, fig and citrus are present followed by a finish combining earl gray, honey and cocoa. At 100 proof, fans can best enjoy this whisky neat or in a classic cocktail like the Manhattan or Whiskey Sour.

Just in time for the holiday season, the return of the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Rye makes for the perfect gift for the whisky collector in your life. Starting this November, consumers can find George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend in select markets across the US for a suggested retail price of $109.99.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend, please remember to drink responsibly.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America:

@Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts

Allison Fleischer

DIAGEO

Allison.fleischer@diageo.com

Sahara Price

Taylor Strategy

sprice@taylorstrategy.com

212-714-5726

Related Links

https://www.georgedickel.com

This award-winning whisky blends Leopold Bros’ celebrated Three Chamber Rye with George Dickel’s column still rye produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. (PRNewswire)

This November, following the success of the inaugural release, the two distilleries are excited to announce the return of the George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend. (PRNewswire)

GEORGE DICKEL EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING BOTTLED IN BOND WHISKY SERIES WITH NEW OFFERING (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diageo