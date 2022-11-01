InventHelp Inventor Develops Aerosol Capture Bag (CSK-257)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a respiratory therapist and I'm at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19. I thought there should be a device to prevent exposure to airborne droplets while performing various procedures on patients, so I invented the AEROSOL CAPTURE BAG," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C. "My design would provide added safety and peace of mind for healthcare workers and first responders."

The invention provides an effective way to capture viruses/bacteria associated with aerosols, droplets or other airborne exposures. It also provides positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately. As a result, it reduces the exposure risk of COVID-19 to healthcare workers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for patients being ventilated and oxygenated using an Ambu bag, healthcare settings, first responders, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

