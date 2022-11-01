Join Digi-Key Electronics at electronica 2022 in Munich

Visit Digi-Key's bold new booth, B4.578, for opportunities to experience Digi-Key

MUNICH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at electronica 2022 to visit its booth, B4.578, Nov. 15-18 in Munich, Germany.

Digi-Key Electronics will return to electronica 2022 with a bold new booth (B4.578), high-end prizes, live conversations with top suppliers and more. (PRNewswire)

This year, Digi-Key is back with a bold new look, with its main booth modeled to bring the experience of Digi-Key to the electronica show floor. The booth will allow visitors to have their own picked package delivered to them, right in the booth. In addition, there will be instant-win prizes and a video billboard like none other. Dig-Key representatives will be present to help with any technical or customer support questions you may have.

Additionally, Digi-Key will have several other spaces in Hall B4 that highlight innovative new products from top suppliers and a curated display from the company's archives showcasing milestones throughout the company's 50-year history.

"We are looking forward to returning to electronica this year to reconnect in person with customers, students, colleagues and old friends from around the world," said Dave Doherty, president at Digi-Key. "We're excited to be back together and bring a piece of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Munich to highlight what we've been working on over the past several years, such as our new PDCe, which is allowing us to scale up capacity in order to enable innovation around the globe."

Digi-Key's presence at electronica 2022 is multi-faceted, with several areas for attendees to engage:

Digi-Key's main booth, B4.578, is where packages and prizes will be distributed. Be sure to stop by and claim yours.

At B4.180, the Digi-Key Studio will feature live interviews and product demos with over 30 top suppliers including Würth Elektronik, Analog Devices, Weidmüller and more.

The "Digi-Key Experience" at B4.580 highlights a curated collection of significant historic objects that trace Digi-Key's journey from humble beginnings in the early 1970s to its current state as a multi-billion-dollar global distributor. Enjoy a free coffee or pretzel at the Digi-Key Café as you experience Digi-Key.

Attendees can visit Digi-Key's booth at B4.578. For more information about Digi-Key and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

