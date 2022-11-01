Leading Products with Fast Delivery: H3C Helps Mexico Jomtel to Address Digital Challenges Confidently

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current global trend of digitalization, many enterprises are faced with a challenge in the exploration of digital transformation: As services continue to expand and deepen, the amount of data increases exponentially, placing more stringent requirements on network bandwidth, data processing, and operation and maintenance capabilities. However, the infrastructure inherited from the Internet era has been unable to meet the requirements.

(PRNewswire)

How to build an ICT infrastructure suitable for current and next-generation digital technologies and complete the "intergenerational transition" of digitalization is the top priority of many enterprises. Recently, H3C won the bidding of ATIZAPAN C2 vehicle image acquisition and processing system project of JOMTEL TELECOMUNICACIONES in Mexico. It took only three months to complete the delivery, commissioning and installation of several high-configuration servers, switches and other equipment, which helped the Jomtel new system to be launched in time, and provided strong support for locally promoting traffic management digitalization, combating dangerous driving behavior and ensuring national safety.

A new problem for the established wireless communication giants: How to complete the "intergenerational leapfrog"

It is understood that Jomtel has been focused on wireless communication integration in Mexico for 25 years, serving local government and private enterprises. Its business includes the design, sale, installation and maintenance of systems such as security systems, wireless communications and visual signals. Vehicle image acquisition and processing systems are one of its benchmark products, with over 200 projects delivered to date.

Generally speaking, vehicle image acquisition and processing refers to real-time viewing, recording, playback, calling out and storing of face, license plate and other information, and automatically identifying images and sounding the alarm through video surveillance of mobile Internet, so as to address speeding and other potentially dangerous behavior by drivers, which is an important direction for digital transformation of traffic management.

But since 2021, established players like Jomtel have faced new problems: With the development of Mexico's economy, urbanization and the increase in car ownership, the information collected by traffic management departments has increased exponentially, and the data sources and forms have become more diverse and complex. Traditional ICT equipment has insufficient computing power, cumbersome operation and backward network operation and security protection technology, which cannot meet the new traffic management needs.

Jomtel realized that building the infrastructure and software systems that are compatible with the present and future of Mexico's transportation development for the leap from the "Internet age" to the "digital age" is the key to its business development. However, due to a series of problems, such as the limited support capacity of old suppliers and difficulties in global ICT delivery capacity, the system "refreshing" is stuck.

With outstanding advantages in computing and network, H3C provides the "optimal solution"

In order to implement the system upgrade and iteration as soon as possible, Jomtel has launched an open tender for ATIZAPAN C2 vehicle image acquisition and processing system project. After several months of testing and selection, H3C from China stood out. Colleagues in Mexico office not only went to the front line of business many times, completed the test within a week, but also delivered better results than other competitors.

It is disclosed that the winning proposal provided by H3C introduces its own two advanced products, namely, H3C UniServer R4900 G5 server and H3C S6520X switch.

In terms of data computing, the high-configuration hardware of H3C UniServer R4900 G5 server provides robust performance for increasing data volumes, enabling Jomtel to cope with the data expansion and the management and analysis of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data, addressing the current situation of multiple and complex data easily. In addition, the operation and maintenance management of server is more intelligent, convenient and visual, and the advantages of multiple parallel tasks and multi-device compatibility significantly reduce the operation complexity, making Jomtel staff backstage operation more proficient.

In terms of network management, the H3C S6520X switch enables operation and maintenance management to enter the "intelligent and visual era", which makes the network statutes and access devices clear at a glance. In addition, it has the advantages of high availability and sufficient redundancy protection to avoid the risk of "all services being interrupted when a single node fails". Moreover, it features flexible networking and facilitates the subsequent expansion and development of related services.

It is noteworthy that Jomtel is also a prominent member of ALAS, the Latin American Security Association, which implies higher requirements for information security. The solution provided by H3C includes hardware encryption capabilities such as message encryption, anti-attack and anti-tampering, which provides corresponding security guarantee for Jomtel to serve government departments.

With quick project delivery, H3C ICT products "put into operation overseas"

After winning the Jomtel ATIZAPAN C2 vehicle image acquisition and processing system project, the representative office of H3C in Mexico has been running quickly, and even its headquarters has mobilized resources at home and abroad to guarantee the supply. It successfully delivered three batches of 20 high-configuration servers in three months, which helped the new Jomtel vehicle image acquisition and processing system go online in time, and laid a solid foundation of the hardware and software for the Mexican government to modernize traffic management.

Adhering to the global strategy of "channel first, win-win cooperation", H3C Mexico representative office has won the high recognition from many channel partners and customers including Jomtel in a short time after its establishment. Up to now, H3C has built 12 overseas branches, certified more than 1,000 global partners and more than 200 global service partners. Its global service delivery capability can cover 135 countries, which has laid a solid foundation for H3C to carry out overseas business.

According to H3C, the demand for ICT infrastructure and software services will explode as the digitalization trend is widely recognized in Mexico and Latin America. The bidding for the Jomtel project, set up a good start for more in-depth cooperation in the local area. In the future, H3C will further assist channel partners and customers in Latin America to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and help more people enjoy the benefits of technology in their work and life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H3C