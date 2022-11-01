Puppyoo Launches T12 Pure Cordless Vacuum with Smart Sensing Suction Technology

German Red Dot Award Winning Product Features 60 Minutes of Eco-Friendly Run Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppyoo, a global leader in vacuum technology, announced today launch of the T12 Pure, the company's most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner. The T12 features 60 minutes of reliable, cost-effective cordless run-time, with innovative smart suction sensing technology, LED front lights, and a 6-stage filtration efficiency that removes 99.996% of particles – leading it to win a Red Dot Award.

Puppyoo T12 Pure (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to share the most innovative Puppyoo cordless vacuum to date, featuring smart cleaning technology that senses the amount of dust and dirt and responds with real-time adjustment in suction," said Jun Feng, Product Manager of Puppyoo. "With the T12 Pure Smart Sensing and Adjusting System, every part of your home, from hard-to-reach areas to well-trafficked floors, will be as clean as new."

For 23 years Puppyoo has been pushing vacuum technology forward, with more than 1,000 patents acquired and sales in 86 countries around the world. The company has long-standing partnerships with global certification organizations SGS, KTC, CVC, Eurofins, and TÜV and has successfully obtained quality certifications from CE, PSE, ETL, SAA, and many others. Puppyoo's strict quality control and commitment to customer service deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction worldwide.

T12 Pure Accessories (PRNewswire)

With three cleaning modes, the T12 Pure offers smart sensing auto suction adjustment, hurricane-strong suction to clean the most stubborn spots, and 60 minutes of eco-friendly run time. Available in the Puppyoo Amazon Store (MSRP: $329), the T12 Pure features the latest BLDC motor, spinning at up to 125,000 RPM to produce 170 air watts of suction. The vacuum's whole air filtration system blocks 99.996% of dust and included is a professional mattress roller brush that removes 99.9% of allergens and mites from sleeping areas.

The T12 Pure vacuum's motorized brush contains two rollers designed for hard floors and carpeted areas. A filament brush removes the finest dust from hard floors, while the stiff bristle brush removes even ground in dirt from carpets. One of the most user-friendly features of the T12 Pure is its long run time. Powered by the industry's strongest batteries, 60 minutes of run time produce whole house cleaning from each charge. The cordless vacuum's eco-friendly washable dust cup can be removed and cleaned easily after each use. Its front LED lights illuminate areas as you clean in dark or dim light. Additional T12 Pure accessories include a brush extension, filament roller brush, 2 in 1 square brush, crevice nozzle, and wall bracket.

About Puppyoo

Since 1999, Puppyoo has been helping modern families around the world keep their lives mess-free, with industry-leading vacuum technology and revolutionizing consumer products that deliver the best motor, air duct, and control board technology in the world. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit Puppyoo.

Website: https://www.puppyoo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puppyoo