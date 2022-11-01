Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-September 2022 on November 8

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim report January-September 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CET).

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website.

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts

Questions for the management can be placed by phone or through the webcast question form. To ask questions by phone, access to the teleconference register by clicking on the link To the teleconference .

After the registration to the teleconference, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It is important that you enter the telephone number from which you will be calling. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

If you register in beforehand, please note the telephone number and conference ID. Otherwise you need to register again.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Almost nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With 350 000 employees in 47 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

