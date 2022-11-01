Stream Data Centers Appoints Oisin O Murchu as New VP of Development

New Executive Team Member Delivers Extensive Expertise to Enhance Site Acquisition

and Development Processes

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise and hyperscale clients, is proud to announce that it has expanded its Location Strategy and Development team with the appointment of Oisin O Murchu as Vice President of Development . In this role, O Murchu will leverage his extensive knowledge of the mission-critical industry to streamline and strengthen Stream's robust site due diligence, acquisition, and development processes. His addition to the team will ensure that Stream's customers can continue enjoying exceptional data center services with the speed to market, customization, and risk mitigation they require.

As an accomplished member of the mission-critical infrastructure industry, O Murchu brings a wealth of development experience to the Stream team, having worked in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and mission-critical industries for more than a decade to support commercial, contractual, and technical functions. Prior to joining Stream Data Centers, O Murchu served as the Global Programmatic Lead for Google's Energy and Location Strategy team. There, he led the development of scalable platforms, programs, and tools to support all of Google's data center land acquisition and utility development projects. O Murchu is both a Chartered Engineer and a Licensed Professional Engineer.

"Site development is arguably one of the most important phases in any project lifecycle, as it ensures data center operators can deliver capacity to tenants without any surprises. Stream Data Centers is dedicated to delivering site development expertise that ensures de-risked, shovel-ready sites so our customers can get the capacity they need when and where they need it. Oisin is a fantastic addition that is sure to augment these efforts considerably," comments Michael Lahoud, Stream's Chief Operating Officer and Partner.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Stream and am looking forward to helping guide the company's location strategy and site development processes — especially as the sites become larger and the demands they must meet become more complex," notes O Murchu. "It's clear that Stream offers one of the industry's best teams in this area, so I'm eager to help optimize and refine their proven strategies even further to cater to our customers' sophisticated needs."

With a team led by location strategy and site development veteran Mike Lebow, Stream goes beyond traditional site selection processes to deliver a holistic location strategy approach to data center deployment that spans due diligence, zoning and land use permitting, utility upgrades and interconnections, energy procurement, and economic development incentive negotiations. The team assesses market conditions, gathers data points from customers, and develops a list of Critical Location Factors. Stream then works with various stakeholders in the region or utility territory to identify a comprehensive list of both on- and off-market properties. These sites are then rigorously vetted using a data-driven approach, ensuring that every customer can trust that it is leveraging the location with the strongest fundamentals. This approach underscores Stream's dedication to delivering the best data center procurement experiences available in the industry.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 23 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and over 270 million square feet of leased or managed commercial space in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

