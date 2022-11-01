Wasa® Crispbread Reduces Friendsgiving Hosting Stress with Limited-Edition Seasonal Apparel Giveaway

Swedish-style crispbread baker teamed up with friendship coach Danielle Bayard Jackson to encourage prioritizing quality time with friends you're thankful for, offering unique, comfortable athleisurewear and tips for a stress-free occasion

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are just around the corner, which means it's almost Friendsgiving, which continues to rise in popularity each year1. With 38 percent of people experiencing increased stress levels during the holidays2, the pressure of elaborate menus, décor, and outfits may make Friendsgiving seem daunting – but it doesn't have to be! Wasa, baker of Swedish-style crispbread for over 100 years, wants to help you focus on what really matters - quality time with the friends you're most thankful for.

Wasa crispbread and friendship coach Danielle Bayard Jackson teamed up to release limited-edition Friendsgiving hosting kits to prioritize quality time with friends you're thankful for. (PRNewswire)

To help you make the most of your Friendsgiving celebrations - and ditch the stress of hosting and the fancy, uncomfortable outfits - Wasa is giving away limited-edition hosting kits featuring comfy unisex athleisure overalls that are perfect for a low-key get-together focused on lounging and laughing with friends over delicious eats. Wasa also partnered with friendship coach Danielle Bayard Jackson to develop a guide for hosting the most wholesome, low-key Friendsgiving focused on making deeper connections and memories with friends.

"Friendsgiving is a time to come together and celebrate friends that feel like family," said Jackson. "We often opt-out of spending time with friends during the holidays because we're discouraged by the long to-do lists -- shopping, coordinating, cooking. It can get in the way of what's really important: spending quality time with people you care about. Wasa has everything you need to host a no-fuss celebration, because they understand that you don't need elaborate feasts or fancy outfits to make memories with people you love this Friendsgiving."

Available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last starting Nov. 1 at 8AM CT at wasafriendsgiving.com, the overalls feature a fun, seasonal design, a little stretch to accommodate a full, happy belly, and pockets to hold all your Friendsgiving culinary necessities. The design includes a custom pocket to fit your favorite Wasa crispbread flavors, an insulated compartment for some tasty toppings, two canned beverage pockets, and a holster for a topping spreader (fig jam or goat cheese, anyone?!).

The comfy overalls will be available in two festive fall colors – yellow and coral – which were inspired by the iconic Wasa packaging. These will be delivered along with a Friendsgiving guide with expert tips from Danielle; Sourdough, Gluten-Free and Multigrain Wasa crispbread; and recipe inspiration for simple, delicious, and festive "Happitizers" (mini meals that bring joy), such as Autumn Crisps for the perfect fall crunch, or Peppermint Swirl to satisfy your sweet tooth, that use Wasa crispbreads as a wholesome, satisfyingly crunchy base.

"Friendsgiving is the perfect celebration for quick and easy Happitizers – the options are truly endless," said Lori Schwartz, Brand Manager for Wasa. "Our crispbreads are larger than a normal cracker and made with a few simple ingredients that can stand up to any topping, providing a variety of options for you and your friends to bring to the table, or couch if you're wearing our cozy overalls!"

Wasa crispbreads can be found on shelves with better-for-you crackers at major grocery retailers and online at Amazon.com. To find a store near you that sells Wasa crispbreads, visit wasa-usa.com. All Wasa crispbreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Wasa's suggested retail price is $4.19.

About Wasa

Since 1919, Wasa is the biggest crispbread baker in the world, selling its products in 40 different countries, from Scandinavia to America. In 1999, Wasa became part of the Barilla Group together with many other bakery brands such as Mulino Bianco, Harry's and Pavesi. The Wasa Bakeries are situated in Filipstad, Sweden, and in Celle, Germany. From these two locations, we bake our crispbread and other products for many countries around the world. The biggest markets for the Wasa brand outside of Sweden are the other Nordic countries and Germany closely followed by Poland, The Netherlands, France and The United States of America. The Wasa brand is carbon neutral*, assuring consumers that they're making a good choice for the planet by choosing Wasa. To learn more, visit wasa-usa.com.

*Wasa's business reduces its greenhouse gas emissions from field to the shelf and offsets to zero any remaining emissions by promoting renewable energy and rainforest preservation projects. Verified by independent auditor (DNV FL)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie McNicholas

katie.mcnicholas@barilla.com

1 Sourced from CNN - "How Friendsgiving found its place in the holiday season" (Nov. 21, 2021)

2 Sourced from the American Psychological Association - "Holiday Stress" Survey (Dec. 12, 2006)

(PRNewsfoto/Wasa) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wasa