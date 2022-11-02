APTDECO ANNOUNCES NATIONAL EXPANSION, MAKING FURNITURE RESALE EASY, SAFE & ACCESSIBLE ACROSS THE US

Amid Rapid Growth, Market Expansion, & Major Brand Partnerships, AptDeco Has Made Its Platform Open to All, Making it the Only National End-to-End Platform for All Furniture Resale

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AptDeco , the preeminent furniture resale marketplace that handles all the logistics of buying and selling used furniture online, has announced its national expansion with the launch of national shipping. AptDeco's expansion will give furniture buyers and sellers across the country an easy, affordable and safe way to participate in furniture resale while positively impacting the planet.

AptDeco's resale marketplace is the only end-to-end marketplace in the country that accepts and lists all furniture resale items. By unlocking national shipping, AptDeco will open up market opportunities for exchanging furniture online, so anyone across the country can participate in extending the lifecycle of home furnishings and minimizing the amount of furniture sent to landfills, which is estimated to be 12 million tons every year.

"As we look to the future of the furniture industry, we recognize the importance of the role we play in changing consumer mindset around used furniture," said Reham Fagiri, AptDeco CEO. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing consumers with safe and secure transactions, and the most accessible options in the continental United States. With the expansion of national shipping and delivery, anyone can easily participate in a circular economy."

Starting today, anyone in the continental United States looking to sell or buy furniture online can sign up on AptDeco's platform. Sellers are guided through a simple listing process with data-informed tips via AptDeco's pricing tool - taking into consideration brand, condition, age and retail price to provide fair listing recommendations. AptDeco's expert internal team enhances every listing to maximize sales success, creates curated shops and makes recommendations to its audience of buyers.

Shoppers on the AptDeco platform will find a wide range of furniture and decor from top home brands at up to 70% off retail prices, including West Elm, Pottery Barn, Rejuvenation, Jonathan Adler, Crate & Barrel, Restoration Hardware, World Market, and more. Additionally, through partnerships with major home retailers and furniture brands, such as the Williams-Sonoma, Inc., family of brands, AptDeco resells excess inventory, floor models, and lightly damaged products, giving items a new home and avoiding the landfill.

The AptDeco Way

All AptDeco users can feel safe and secure using the platform as address and payment information stay private. Additionally, AptDeco eliminates awkward and potentially unsafe in-person encounters facilitating all the logistics of the exchange - including scheduling, professional pickup and delivery. AptDeco's model avoids warehouses – traveling directly from seller to buyer, even when they are in different regions – to create a truly circular model in which used furniture finds a new home.

The National Launch will build upon AptDeco's current Standard Service Zone model through which it serves customers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Delaware and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area from San Jose to Marin County. The platform matches buyers and sellers for same-day pickup and delivery through its highly-vetted and trained in-house Delivery Team. Each member of the AptDeco Delivery Team receives multi-day training, including customer service, product verification, pick-up, delivery and assembly – before they make their first delivery to a customer's home. National Shipping will allow the company to expand its Standard Service Zones by providing valuable customer and regional insights.

By continuing the life cycle, AptDeco has kept thousands of pounds of furniture out of landfill, the equivalent of planting 1M trees, or removing 5M cars from the road. Through its partnership with the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, AptDeco has resold thousands of products, giving them a new home and avoiding the landfill.

ABOUT APTDECO

Founded in 2014, AptDeco is an online furniture resale marketplace that makes the exchange of used furniture easy, affordable, and accessible. After frustrating and uncomfortable experiences buying and selling furniture on other platforms, co-founders Reham Fagiri and Kalam Dennis set out to create a platform in which everyday decorators could buy and sell furniture in a safe and convenient online community. AptDeco offers pickup, assembly, delivery, payment, scheduling and logistics, all carried out by a highly-trained Delivery Team. AptDeco carries pre-loved home furnishings at up to 70% savings from a range of top brands, including West Elm, Jonathan Adler, Pottery Barn, World Market and many more. AptDeco is headquartered in New York, NY and currently serves more than 300,000 active members in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia, Delaware and the San Francisco Bay Area with plans to expand to additional Standard Service Zones including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas in the near future. AptDeco is a graduate of the prestigious Y Combinator startup school, and has raised $17M to date led by Initialized Capital. Join the resale movement at aptdeco.com and @aptdeco.

