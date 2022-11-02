Brex Partners with Techstars to Accelerate Growth for Early-Stage Founders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex announced its partnership with Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs. As part of the partnership, Brex has joined Techstars' global network of partners and will offer aspiring founders and early stage entrepreneurs exclusive resources to help them scale their business.

"Startups and founders have always been at the heart of Brex, and are the customers we've served since day one," said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. "We're incredibly excited to partner with Techstars to help provide more resources and benefits to help founders grow their business and increase their likelihood of success."

With the partnership between Brex and Techstars, founders who are a part of Techstars' accelerator programs will have access to:

Master classes and Brex in-house experts - Founders will have access to free, online and in-person content as well as exclusive events hosted by experts from Brex. Through these events, founders will gain unique insights on the market from Brex data and receive tactical support around financial modeling to prepare for their next fund raise.

Free access to financial forecasting and scenario planning platform - While they are a part of the Techstars program, founders will have free access to Pry, Brex's financial forecasting and scenario planning platform. Pry helps early-stage founders better prepare for their next fund raise by building financial models, predicting cash runway, creating hiring plans, and more.

Dedicated support team - Techstars founders using Brex will receive a dedicated support team to help with the entire onboarding process as well as any ongoing support.

Founder Benefits - Techstar founders will receive a signup bonus and best-in-class rewards. This includes the ability to attend fireside chats and Supper Club dinners with founders and experts of all stages in the industry.

"Techstars connects founders to a multitude of opportunities that help them scale their business and this partnership with Brex reinforces that commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed. Having data at your fingertips enables better business decisions and early-stage Techstars founders can find value in the tools that Brex offers," said Marie Moussavou, Chief Portfolio Services Officer.

"The partnership between Techstars and Brex is a huge win for early stage founders," said Jason Bornhorst, CEO of First Dollar and former CEO and Co-founder of Patient IO, a Techstars portfolio company founded in 2013 and acquired by athenahealth in 2016. "Techstars provided the resources and tools to help lay the foundation for my entrepreneurial journey and Brex has helped First Dollar scale to where we are today. Combining the two is a game changer for founders."

About Brex

Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that helps drive 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases to the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more .

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 3,100 companies with a combined market cap of more than $150B. www.techstars.com

