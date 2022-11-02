THE DOUGHBOY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES BELLS OF PEACE 2022, AND ANNOUNCES BELLS OF PEACE @ THE WWI MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON D.C., WITH GENERAL BARRY MCCAFFREY

THE DOUGHBOY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES BELLS OF PEACE 2022, AND ANNOUNCES BELLS OF PEACE @ THE WWI MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON D.C., WITH GENERAL BARRY MCCAFFREY

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doughboy Foundation today invited all Americans to participate in Bells of Peace 2022: A World War One Remembrance on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, 11 a.m. local, in tandem with Bells Of Peace @ The National WWI Memorial in Washington, D.C. Special guest at the D.C. ceremony will be retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey.

Bells of Peace 2022 event logo (PRNewswire)

Bells of Peace @ the National WWI Memorial, will begin at 10:45 a.m. EST, with remarks by General McCaffrey, and a wreath ceremony. At 11 a.m. the U.S. Navy will toll a ship's bell 21 times in remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed in WWI, all veterans, and all active-duty military personnel. "Echoing Taps" by Taps for Veterans, will then sound from multiple buglers who will play Taps from different corners of the WWI Memorial concluding with a moment of silence and a reading. If you are in DC, you are invited to join the commemoration at the National WWI Memorial, located at Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street NW, across from the White House Visitor Center. Please arrive before 10:30am.

For the LIVE STREAM from the WWI Memorial on 11/11 starting at 10:30 a.m. EST: https://youtube.com/c/TheDoughboyFoundation

Now in its 5th year, Bells of Peace are tolled nationwide by local groups and organizations signing up at https://BellsOfPeace.org/register, and holding ceremonies at churches, veterans cemeteries, schools, veterans organization posts, parks and more, tolling the Bells of Peace at 11am, local time on November 11.

If they do not have a bell to toll, The Doughboy Foundation has provided a free Bells of Peace Participation App that will toll bells from a selection of bell sounds with one or many smartphones tolling together. Search Bells of Peace in the Android or iOS App stores, or find links here: https://bellsofpeace.org/app.

"Bells of Peace" was created in 2018 by the U.S. WWI Centennial Commission and the Doughboy Foundation, in collaboration with the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS) to commemorate the November 11th, 100-year anniversary of the World War I Armistice.

The Doughboy Foundation has since promoted "Bells of Peace" as an annual remembrance of the 11th hour (local), of the 11th day, of the 11th month, when in 1918 the guns fell silent, and bells tolled on the Western Front after four years of brutal combat. Though its roots are in WWI, "Bells of Peace" has kicked off many thousands of remembrance gatherings on Veterans Day morning, honoring all those who serve and have served our nation in the name of freedom and Democracy.

Since 2018, tens of thousands of participants have included individuals, families, state capitols, city halls, houses of worship, military installations, museums, cemeteries, schools, veteran posts, war memorials, and others, tolling the bells anywhere that Americans gather to honor their veterans. (See the Participants Wall going back to 2018!) Register your Bells of Peace participation at https://BellsOfPeace.org/register.

CONTACT

For more information about BELLS OF PEACE 2022, visit: https://bellsofpeace.org/index.php/about.

The Doughboy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in the District of Columbia in 2013 under the name of the "United States Foundation for the Commemoration of the World Wars." The Foundation has as its vision to Keep Faith with the American Doughboy. https://doughboy.org

No bell? No problem! Those that wish to participate but have no bell, search your Android or iOS app stores for "Bells of Peace" or get the links from https://bellsofpeace.org/app

A sailor from the Naval History and Heritage Command prepares to ring a historic ship’s bell at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC as part of the annual Bells of Peace ceremony on November 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. EST. Bells of Peace is sponsored by the Doughboy Foundation in honor of all those who served and sacrificed in WWI, all veterans, and all active-duty military personnel. (PRNewswire)

General Barry McCaffrey, U.S. Army (Retired) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Doughboy Foundation