Future FinTech Announces that its Ohio Cryptocurrency Mining Farm is Operational as it Deploys the First Phase of Mining Machines

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a blockchain application technology developer and a fintech service provider, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FTFT SuperComputing Inc. ("FTFT SuperComputing"), has completed the first construction phase of the build-out of its cryptocurrency mining farm in northwest Ohio. Following testing procedures, on October 24, 2022, the first batch Antminer S19 series mining machines were successfully put into operation.

(PRNewswire)

As announced in May 2022, FTFT Supercomputing entered into an electricity sales and purchase agreement with the electricity supplier Champion Energy Services, LLC, and the transmission of electricity for the Ohio cryptocurrency mining farm was enabled on July 1, 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Mr. Kai Xu, Vice President of Future FinTech's Blockchain Division, said, "We are pleased to have successfully deployed the first batch of Antminer S19 series mining machines in our Ohio cryptocurrency mining farm, which is the initial step of the first phase of the project to deploy approximately 12,000 S19 Antminers and accommodate about 1.3 EH/s of hash power in Ohio. Our strategic plan for this business segment is to develop cryptocurrency mining farms in different regions of the world and accelerate their deployment by using our own capabilities or through cooperation agreements with strong partners. We believe that our cryptocurrency mining farm in Ohio will be successful and will meet the goals that we have set out for it."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a blockchain application technology developer and fintech service provider incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services, asset management and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also developing blockchain-based e-Commerce technology, cryptocurrency mining, money transfer service, and financial service technology businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.