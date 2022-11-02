Sequoia Joins the Open Cap Table Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia®, the pioneer in Total People Investment, today announced its role as a new member of the Open Cap Table Coalition, a cross-industry group that is collaborating to improve the interoperability, transparency, and portability of startup capitalization data. The working group includes 55 major law firms that advise emerging companies, leading software providers, venture capital firms, and other critical members of the startup ecosystem.

Zack Rokos, director of Total Rewards at Sequoia, was nominated by the coalition to represent Sequoia on the strength of his experience advising technology and life sciences clients at all stages of growth in the rewards space, and his expertise in the design of total rewards data and HR software solutions.

"Maintaining and exchanging capitalization data is a time-consuming, frustrating process for so many startups," Kyle Holm, vice president of Total Rewards Advisory at Sequoia. "The Open Cap Table Coalition is committed to refining a standard cap table format to allow for easier collaboration and better transparency of a company's ownership structure and related information."

The Coalition began in July of 2021 with founding members that include Carta; Cooley; Fenwick & West; Goodwin Procter; Gunderson Dettmer; LTSE Software; Morgan Stanley | Shareworks; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information on the Open Cap Table Coalition, you can visit opencaptablecoalition.com or email them at join@opencaptablecoalition.com.

About Open Cap Table Coalition

The Open Cap Table Coalition is a collection of over 45 law firms, equity management providers, and other startup ecosystem players, aimed at improving the interoperability, transparency, and portability of startup cap table data.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment . We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement and business outcomes. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.

For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

