Spherion Awards National Grand Prize in Second Annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes

Frances Binegar-Enoch Awarded New 2022 Ford Pickup Truck

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting ("Spherion") announced today the recipient of its Spherion Works Sweepstakes grand prize. Frances Binegar-Enoch, a Spherion employee in State College, Pennsylvania, was presented with a new 2022 Ford pickup truck following a six-week-long campaign that ended on Oct. 28.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (PRNewsfoto/Spherion Staffing) (PRNewswire)

"I continue to be deeply inspired by the dedication of our franchisees, their staff, and our incredible employees nationwide who put in the work each day to better the communities we call home," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, president of Spherion. "The Spherion Works Sweepstakes is our special way of thanking employees for all they do. Congratulations to Frances and our 220 other sweepstakes winners!"

The second annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes launched on Sept. 19 and ran for six weeks until its conclusion on Oct. 28. During that time, Spherion awarded weekly cash prizes to its employees, totaling $153,500 in giveaways, and is also covering the cost of all prize-related taxes for winning employees. To be eligible, winners had to be active on assignment and in good standing with their local office. The 220 winners, including Binegar-Enoch, were randomly selected from Spherion's 200-plus offices nationwide. In addition, Spherion helped more than 7,000 job seekers secure meaningful career opportunities during the campaign.

"Winning the grand prize feels unreal," said Binegar-Enoch, who earned entries for her work at Trinity Plastics in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. "I'm incredibly thankful to be in my current role and to have these kinds of opportunities throughout the year. It's been such a great experience working with Spherion!"

Frances Binegar-Enoch relocated to the State College region from out of state and found Spherion while settling into her new home. She and her husband started working with the company in early August 2022 after strong and successful careers in corrections. Now that the couple is established in Pennsylvania, they are enjoying their new home and work through Spherion.

Spherion is not affiliated with Ford Motor Company®, nor is Ford Motor Company sponsoring or endorsing Spherion or the Spherion Works Sweepstakes.

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes, visit www.spherion.com/works .

About Spherion

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards, including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list as well as the publication's list of 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spherion Staffing and Recruiting