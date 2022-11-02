Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in November 2022.

Roth 11th Annual Technology Event: Participating on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in New York.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference: Participating on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Valens Semiconductor VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The Conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please reach out to your contacts at the organizing company.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor

RelationsValens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Valens@finprofiles.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517334/Valens_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor