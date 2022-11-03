Cambridge Development Group Begins Construction on The Citadel Urban

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Development Group begun construction on The Citadel Urban, a $40 million 181-unit apartment community that will be managed by Greystar, at 503 Richland Hills Drive in San Antonio.

A rendering of Citadel Urban shows what the 181-unit apartment community will look like. (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased to bring Citadel Urban to San Antonio," said Ron Lightfoot, Principal, Cambridge Development, said. "The city's market for rental housing continues to be strong, and Cambridge Development has had great success in San Antonio since 2009. This community will be a great addition to our portfolio and the Westover Hills neighborhood."

The Citadel Urban will have studio-, one-, two- and three- bedroom floorplans. Apartment homes will have open design floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, wood-inspired flooring, oversized walk-in closets, programmable thermostats, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and oversized garden tubs.

Community amenities are headlined by a clubhouse with resident lounge, cybercafé with gourmet coffee bar and coworking space. Other highlights include electronic access and gated entry, convenient mail areas and facilities for oversized packages, resort-style swimming pool and cabana, direct access garages, climate controlled storage, dog park, outdoor California style cooking area and multiple electric charging stations.

Citadel Urban will be located close to major employers like Lackland Air Force Base/Port San Antonio, Microsoft, NSA Cybersecurity and numerous hospitals and medical facilities. The community is a short drive from Aquatica, SeaWorld, Main Event San Antonio West, Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca movie theater, arcade and bowling alley and the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa.

Cambridge is working with Humphreys & Partners architects, interior designer - Karen Kramer & Associates, engineers Vickery & Associates and general contractor Jordan Foster.

Cambridge Development Group, based in Houston, Texas has had great success of developing in San Antonio over the past decade with the Preserve at Fredericksburg, The Residences at La Cantera, Celeste at La Cantera, Citadel at Westpointe and Citadel at Lookout Road.

About Cambridge

Cambridge Development has a 45-year history of development in strategic locations, including Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. The company offers the finest in real estate with value added to each project through skill, integrity and responsibility. Based in Houston, Texas, Cambridge was founded by Doug Dalton and Ron Lightfoot and has developed more than 4,000,000 sq. ft. of office and over 14,000 apartment homes.

