KING'S HAWAIIAN TURNS THANKSGIVING TRAVEL INTO A TREAT WITH 'ROLL HOME IN STYLE' DINING CARS ALONG HOLIDAY TRAIN ROUTES

Travelers in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston Can Visit www.RollHomeinStyle.com to Secure a Complimentary Spot in Deliciously Decked Out Dining Car

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday travel is notorious for being hectic – in fact, according to Amtrak, Thanksgiving is its busiest travel week of the year*. Eager to transform one of the biggest holiday stresses into an enjoyable experience, King's Hawaiian – makers of the #1 branded dinner roll in the U.S. and a must-have for any holiday feast – is harnessing its dinner table magic to help travelers get into the holiday spirit earlier this year.

Holiday travelers are invited to join a complimentary charter train from either Philadelphia to New York City or New York City to Boston – or stop by 30th Street Station (Philadelphia), Penn Station (NYC) or South Street Station (Boston) – to indulge in a pre-Thanksgiving meal in a stationary King's Hawaiian dining car at one of these stations. Holiday revelers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind Thanksgiving meal in memorable dining cars that will give them quite the story – and plenty of rolls – to share around the table during the holiday.

Whether in a breadbasket at the center of the table or for creating the ultimate next-day leftover slider, King's Hawaiian Rolls are a perfect, versatile addition to any holiday meal. Showcasing all the delectable ways to enjoy King's Hawaiian this holiday season, Roll Home in Style railway travelers will be treated to a Thanksgiving-inspired menu throughout their northeast journey. Courses will include a garden salad made with King's Hawaiian croutons, a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich between King's Hawaiian Rolls and a King's Hawaiian Pumpkin Bread Pudding for dessert.

Roll Home in Style Dining Car Tour Schedule :

Friday, November 18:

Make a reservation to visit the railcars at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and enjoy a holiday lunch during a stationary dining car experience.

Book a one-way ticket to enjoy a meal as you travel from Philadelphia's 30th Street Station to New York's Penn Station, departing at approximately 3:30 p.m. and arriving at approximately 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 19:

Make a reservation to visit the railcars at New York City's Penn Station between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and enjoy a holiday lunch during a stationary dining car experience.

Book a ticket to enjoy a meal during a one-way trip from New York's Penn Station to Boston's South Street Station, departing at approximately 1:30 p.m. and arriving at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 20:

Make a reservation to attend a stationary dining car experience in Boston's South Street Station from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

"We're honored our products have played an integral 'roll' on so many families' holiday tables for more than 70 years. In fact, we hear many people say that King's Hawaiian rolls are the best kept secret of the holidays," said Chad Donvito, President at King's Hawaiian. "After two years of slimmed down gatherings, we know more people than ever will be traveling to reconnect with loved ones this Thanksgiving, millions by train. We are doing our part to make the journey a little sweeter by turning train dining cars into an unforgettable experience that proves everything – even holiday travel – is better with King's Hawaiian."

Register now at www.RollHomeinStyle.com to secure a spot on one of King's Hawaiian holiday train experiences – tickets will be first come, first served. For more information about how King's Hawaiian can upgrade any holiday celebration, including recipes using the brand's soft and fluffy rolls, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

