Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the American Society of Hematology 2022 Annual Meeting

Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") announced today that three abstracts related to the Company's rusfertide program have been accepted as poster presentations at the 64th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), taking place December 10-13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Poster Presentation 1:

Title : VERIFY: A Phase 3 Study of the Hepcidin Mimetic Rusfertide (PTG-300) in Patients with Polycythemia Vera

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM CT .





Poster Presentation 2:

Title : Subgroup Analysis of Adverse Events Following Rusfertide Dosing in REVIVE: A Phase 2 Study of Patients with Polycythemia Vera

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT .





Poster Presentation 3:

Title: Rusfertide Analog-PN23114 as a Hepcidin Mimetic Provides Efficacy Benefits in Conjunction with Phlebotomy in Mouse Model for Hereditary Hemochromatosis

Session Name: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT .

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and PN-235 in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The VERIFY (Phase 3) and REVIVE (Phase 2) studies of rusfertide in polycythemia vera are ongoing. Protagonist owns all marketing rights to rusfertide.

Protagonist has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. on the development of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) in moderate-to-severe psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. PN-235 is currently in multiple studies in psoriasis, led by Janssen.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For more information on Protagonist, please visit the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential benefits of rusfertide to patients. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our discovery and development efforts, the impact of the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and Russia on any future studies, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

