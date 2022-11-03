The Unvarnished View: Metaverse Builds Empathy, Understanding, Global Connections According to New Podcast

Consensus Digital Media releases a new episode of Consensus in Conversation featuring Brent Harris, Global Affairs VP at Meta.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consensus Digital Media announced the launch of the seventh episode of its newest podcast, Consensus in Conversation. The latest episode, Meta: Reimagining Governance and Defining the Metaverse, hosts a vibrant conversation about Meta's commitment to sustainability and trust. This week, listeners hear from Meta's Brent Harris, VP of Global Affairs, on the journey to building a comprehensive metaverse while simultaneously advancing technologies intended to make both the virtual and physical worlds better places for the people inhabiting them. Harris walks us through his extraordinary career that has landed him at the center of the hottest issues facing the internet and social platforms, including governance of today's internet and aspirations to design a better, more empathetic metaverse of the future.

Consensus in Conversation is hosted by Consensus Digital Media's publisher and CEO, Conor Gaughan, who has spent nearly 20 years in digital media and finance. As an entrepreneur and business leader, Gaughan speaks with entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders moving America forward. Guests range from farmers to restaurant owners to startup founders and tech executives. Each sit-down conversation provides insights into how entrepreneurs and innovators across the country are developing high-quality and cutting-edge solutions to scale, compete and meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"I've always been curious about what drives peoples' entrepreneurial spirit. I can't wait for listeners to hear about how one of the world's most important companies - Meta - is advancing the conversation on key questions, including building a better metaverse," said Conor Gaughan.

Today's Consensus in Conversation episode, Meta: Reimagining Governance and Defining the Metaverse, is available on Apple and Spotify Podcasts. New episodes are released on Thursday of each week. Follow the podcast and enable push notifications to never miss an episode.

Consensus Digital Media highlights and produces uplifting and relevant stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses achieving a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions.

Consensus in Conversation is a new podcast hosted by Consensus Digital Media publisher Conor Gaughan and features entrepreneurs and innovators who discuss how they help build great businesses and organizations that do well while also doing good.

Media Contact: media@consensus-digital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Consensus Digital Media