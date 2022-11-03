Willamette Valley Vineyards Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: WVVIP)

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, declared a cash dividend of $.22 per share on its Series A Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ:WVVIP), payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI). For more information, visit Willamette Valley Vineyard's website at: wvv.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by such words and phrases as "expects," "thinks," "believes," "anticipates" and words of similar import. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policies of United States federal, state and local governments in response to such pandemic. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions.

NASDAQ: WVVI, WVVIP

View original content:

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards