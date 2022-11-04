Femme It Forward Announces Inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

Honoring Black Women In Entertainment – Honorees To Include Powerhouse Couple Ciara And Russell Wilson, Tabitha Brown, Latto, And Muni Long

Fundraising Event To Take Place Friday, November 11, 2022 In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Femme It Forward, the revolutionary female-led music and entertainment company empowering creative and accomplished female visionaries, announced today that it will host its inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, recognizing trailblazing women in entertainment who empower, uplift, and inspire change. Convening a host of notables, artists, influencers, executives, and tastemakers for an unforgettable evening, the star-studded red-carpet ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala will uniquely celebrate an illustrious group of women who represent all facets of the Culture and who have made the biggest impact in their respective areas. This year's Special Awards honorees include:

Hip hop star Latto ( The Big Femme Energy Award shines a light on a woman who is making a tremendous impact in music for this generation)

Actress, social media personality and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown ( The Self-Love Award honoring an inspirational multihyphenate who is the embodiment of self-love and confidence)

Multi-platinum songwriter and artist Jozzy (The Pen It Forward Award recognizing a trailblazing hitmaker who is known for their "pen game" and creating some of music's biggest hits)

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long ( The Bloom Award spotlighting a breakthrough artist who has kicked through the door to success)

Mother of rapper Lil Baby Lashon Jones ( Moms I'd Like to Follow (M.I.L.F.) Award in celebration of Queens who raise Kings)

Renowned singer-songwriter Victoria Monet ( The Visionary Award highlighting a multidimensional creative who is changing the game for the future of women in music)

Powerhouse couple Ciara and Russell Wilson (The Black Love Award celebrating a union that encapsulates the true essence of Black Love)

Femme It Forward will also recognize the women who have made an invaluable impact as mentors of the organization's mentorship program, Next Gem Femme. As voted on by mentees from the program, the following mentors will be honored:

Music Manager, Laffitte Management Group Alexandra DePersia

Vice President of Touring, Live Nation Alex Maxwell

Executive Vice President/ General Manager, LVRN Records Amber Grimes

CEO of HBCU Week Foundation Ashley Christopher

Music Manager, Vice President of A&R, Interscope Records Baroline Diaz

Founder and Co-CEO of TITLE 9 Carmen Murray

Co-founder of MTW Agency Diana Dotel

Senior Vice President of Digital & Content, Capitol Music Group Dimplez Ijeoma

Music Manager, Emagen Entertainment Partner Ebonie Ward

Music Manager, President/Managing Partner MBK Entertainment Jeanine McLean-Williams

President (DMV) - U.S. Concerts, Live Nation Kelly Flanigan

U.S. Head of Independent Label Relations at Amazon Music Madeline Nelson

Executive Vice President, Promotion & Artist Relations, Def Jam Recordings Natina Nimene

Senior Director of Branded Content & Creative Production, REVOLT MEDIA & TV Naydea Davis

Strategic Music Partnerships, Meta Nicole Johnson

Executive Vice President/Co-head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M Nicole Wyskoarko

Senior Vice President of Strategy & Marketing, CURATED at Live Nation Shavonne Dargan

Senior Vice President of Booking, Live Nation Stacie George

Founder, ECG Marketing Thuy-Anh J. Nguyen

Vice President, Partnerships & Engagement at Google Valeisha Butterfield Jones

Tour Promoter and Talent Buyer, Live Nation Warda Baig

Chief Experience Officer and Founder, Captivate Marketing Group Yvonne McNair

"The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala is a realization of the work we do year round with Femme It Forward to champion, empower, and celebrate the women who are pushing our culture forward every day. This inaugural class of honorees and nominees are exceptional and have made such a significant impact in their fields and in their communities," said Heather Lowery, President and CEO of Femme It Forward. "With this gala, we wanted to take it a step beyond a traditional awards show and create a special experience that truly represents everything our culture is about: family, love, sisterhood, entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and artistic brilliance. Our Awards categories – from the Black Love Award to The Muse Award to The Self-Love Award - all reflect that vision. We are so proud to use this moment as a platform to give these amazing women 'their flowers' and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments!"

The Awards Ceremony will also highlight emerging artists and feature performances from Baby Tate, Mapy The Violin Queen, Joyce Wrice and Alex Vaughn. Following the show, Jasmine Solano will serve as the DJ for the afterparty.

Femme It Forward will announce additional details about the Give Her FlowHERS Awards over the next week.

Proceeds from Give Her FlowHERS will benefit Femme It Forward's mentorship program Next Gem Femme. Launched in 2020, Next Gem Femme aims to help improve equity in the workplace and accelerate career opportunities and trajectories for young women of color. To date, the program has paired over 400 mentees with leading industry female executives from an array of music, media, and entertainment companies across fields including marketing, publicity, live & touring, business development, talent management, artist relations, and more.

For more information, visit GiveHerFlowHERS.com

Limited tickets for the event are available for purchase at https://www.femmeitforward.com/gala

ABOUT FEMME IT FORWARD

A joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment, Femme It Forward is a female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating, and empowering the industry's most creative and accomplished female visionaries through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences. Femme It Forward produces music festivals, concerts, original content, comedy shows, panels, college engagements, philanthropic endeavors, and more. For more information on Femme It Forward, visit FemmeItForward.com. For live updates and to join the conversation, follow #FemmeItForward on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

