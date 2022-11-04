GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%. Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384 million, the demand (RPK) was 306 million and international load factor was 79.7%.

October/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Oct/22 Oct/21 % Var. 10M22 10M21 % Var. LTM22 LTM21 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 17,865 13,003 37.4 % 162,831 101,815 59.9 % 195,189 127,645 52.9 % Seats (thousand) 3,120 2,267 37.6 % 28,377 17,919 58.4 % 33,978 22,460 51.3 % ASK (million) 3,560 2,439 46.0 % 32,947 20,755 58.7 % 39,208 26,137 50.0 % RPK (million) 2,897 2,056 40.9 % 26,407 17,010 55.2 % 31,541 21,447 47.1 % Load factor 81.4 % 84.3 % -2.9 p.p 80.1 % 82.0 % -1.8 p.p 80.4 % 82.1 % -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,478 1,875 32.1 % 22,035 14,283 54.3 % 26,560 17,963 47.9 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 17,018 13,003 30.9 % 157,969 101,815 55.2 % 190,022 127,645 48.9 % Seats (thousand) 2,972 2,267 31.1 % 27,546 17,919 53.7 % 33,096 22,460 47.4 % ASK (million) 3,176 2,439 30.2 % 30,699 20,755 47.9 % 36,834 26,137 40.9 % RPK (million) 2,591 2,056 26.0 % 24,532 17,010 44.2 % 29,572 21,447 37.9 % Load factor 81.6 % 84.3 % -2.7 p.p 79.9 % 82.0 % -2.0 p.p 80.3 % 82.1 % -1.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,363 1,875 26.0 % 21,345 14,283 49.4 % 25,832 17,963 43.8 % International GOL

















Departures 847 0 N.A 4,862 0 N.A 5,167 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 147 0 N.A 831 0 N.A 882 0 N.A ASK (million) 384 0 N.A 2,249 0 N.A 2,374 0 N.A RPK (million) 306 0 N.A 1,875 0 N.A 1,969 0 N.A Load factor 79.7 % 0 N.A 83.4 % 0 N.A 83.0 % 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 115 0 N.A 690 0 N.A 728 0 N.A On-time Departures 84.5 % 94.2 % -9.6 p.p 92.5 % 96.0 % -3.5 p.p 94.6 % 95.2 % -0.6 p.p Flight Completion 98.6 % 98.7 % -0.1 p.p 99.4 % 98.9 % 0.5 p.p 99.3 % 98.8 % 0.5 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 7.3 4.2 75.6 % 55.5 33.0 68.2 % 64.5 40.7 58.4 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri .

View original content:

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.