PHANES THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT BIOFUTURE™ 2022

Company's CEO to present its innovative oncology pipeline and proprietary bispecific antibody technology platforms

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, today announced that it is presenting at BioFuture™ 2022, which will take place at Lotte New York Palace, New York city, and providing an on-demand company presentation. This year, registered in-person attendees to BioFuture™ can view Phanes' presentation live, and virtual registration attendees can access a recorded version during November 14-16.

(PRNewsfoto/Phanes Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Phanes Therapeutics' CEO, Ming Wang, Ph.D., MBA, will be presenting the company at BioFuture™.

Date: Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM

Track: Adams - Fourth Floor (Adams) The presentation will focus on Phanes' novel oncology pipeline, which includes three clinical stage programs and its proprietary bispecific antibody platforms for creating native IgG-like antibodies with enhanced developability and manufacturability.

"We are excited to present at BioFuture™," said Dr. Ming Wang. "This has been a transformational year for Phanes with three programs receiving IND clearance by FDA, two of which also received orphan drug designations from FDA. This is a record for a biotech company of our size." Dr. Wang continues, "With a strong pipeline targeting both the adaptive and innate immunity and the bispecific antibody technology platforms we have built, Phanes is well positioned to make important impacts in delivering innovative cancer therapies."

"We are delighted that Phanes will be presenting at BioFuture™," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "BioFuture™ brings together today's top innovators, investors, and business leaders to discuss the forces shaping the future of therapeutics, and identify the potential of innovative, game-changing technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. We are excited to have Phanes Therapeutics participating in this important event."

ABOUT BIOFUTURE™

BioFuture™, produced by Demy-Colton, is a conference convening future-focused healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders and cutting-edge companies to "Reimagine the Future of Therapeutics". BioFuture™ will be held in-person in New York City on November 7-9, 2022, at the Lotte Palace Hotel, with a virtual access option for digital partnering and recorded content on November 14-16. BioFuture™ features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioFuture™ is produced by Demy-Colton, a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, with a long history of producing high-quality events that build networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217. Both PT886 and PT217 have been granted orphan drug designation by FDA. Its pipeline also includes humanized mAbs, biparatopics, and single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) against multiple tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) that are suitable for ADC and CAR-T applications, respectively.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody™, SPECpair™ and ATACCbody™ to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer. PACbody™, is a proprietary approach for constructing bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics. SPECpair™ allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™ is a technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with modulated activities designed to minimize the risk of cytokine release syndrome.

Contacts

media@phanestx.com

Visit Phanes at www.phanesthera.com and @Demy_Colton and tag your posts with #BioFuture2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics