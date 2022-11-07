AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) Marks 1-Yr Anniversary Up over 113% and Delivering for Investors

SARK launched in November 2021 as the industry's first-ever US ETF based on a single underlying ETF

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is pleased to celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of its AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK). Over the 1-year period ended November 5, 2022, SARK was up 113.77%, while the S&P was down -18.54%.

(PRNewsfoto/AXS Investments) (PRNewswire)

SARK, which was the industry's first-ever US ETF based on a single underlying ETF, provides daily inverse exposure to global companies that may benefit from disruptive innovation – for Disruptive Technology "Bear" investors. By contrast, the firm's AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is for Disruptive Technology "Bulls" looking to express their high conviction positive investment view on Disruptive Technology stocks.

SARK and TARK were met with strong investor demand upon their launch, amassing over $500 million in assets collectively in the one year since inception.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the first anniversary of SARK, a pioneering ETF in the way it provides inverse exposure to companies that may benefit from disruptive innovation," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "We believe investors should be able to easily access unique market exposures, no matter if they are bullish or bearish. Through SARK and TARK, AXS has provided a complete investor toolkit for those wishing to express their strong convictions on the future direction of these companies, complementing the more traditional allocations within their portfolio."

AXS also launched the AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB) earlier this year to provide the inverse return of China-based Internet companies. Shortly thereafter, AXS cemented its reputation as an industry pioneer with the launch of the first-ever suite of U.S. single-stock ETFs that provide leveraged or inverse exposure to several popular equity names, ushering in a whole new chapter in the evolution of the ETF space.

"As the industry's pure-play provider of alternatives to traditional asset classes, we've worked hard to build out a strong lineup of funds that can benefit portfolios across a wide range of market environments," said Bassuk. "We're thrilled to see that our story is resonating with investors, providing diversification and new exposures for their portfolios in a challenging year for the markets."

The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by visiting here.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

The Fund is not suitable for all investors and should be used by knowledgeable investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies, who understand the consequences of seeking daily inverse (-1x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Investors should intend to actively monitor their investments as frequently as daily.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online at www.axsinvestments.com. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

SARK: Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: SARK has a daily investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from -100% of the ARK Innovation ETF's performance. The effect of compounding becomes more pronounced as the ARK Innovation ETF's volatility and the holding period increase. Correlation Risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the ARK Innovation ETF. Counterparty Risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal, interest or settlement payments, or otherwise honor its obligations. Derivatives Risk: Using derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk, and credit risk.

TARK: Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: TARK has a daily investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 2x of the ARK Innovation ETF's performance. The effect of compounding becomes more pronounced as the ARK Innovation ETF's volatility and the holding period increase. Correlation Risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of relevant correlation with the ARK Innovation ETF. Counterparty Risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal, interest or settlement payments, or otherwise honor its obligations. Derivatives Risk: Using derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk, and credit risk.

SWEB: Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: SWEB has a daily investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from the associated underlying ETF's performance. The effect of compounding becomes more pronounced as the associated underlying ETF's volatility and the holding period increase. Correlation Risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the associated underlying ETF. Counterparty Risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal, interest or settlement payments, or otherwise honor its obligations. Derivatives Risk: Using derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk, and credit risk.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXS Investments