CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Compass Minerals Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Compass Minerals, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Compass Minerals includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

DEADLINE: December 20, 2022

Aggrieved Compass Minerals investors only have until December 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

