OncoHost to Present Proteomics-Based Biomarker Model for Clinical Benefit to Immunotherapy in NSCLC Patients at SITC 2022

Unique model combining machine learning and proteomics accurately predicts clinical benefit at twelve months based on one simple pre-treatment blood test, outperforming PD-L1-based models

BINYAMINA, Israel , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost , a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, has developed a novel predictive model for clinical benefit of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The model is based on proteomic profiling of pre-treatment blood samples, combined with machine learning analysis that accurately predicts clinical benefit probability at twelve months, outperforming the predictive capabilities of the existing PD-L1 biomarker. The study was conducted using OncoHost's first-of-its-kind PROphet® platform, and will be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

Currently, clinical benefit prediction of ICI therapy and selecting an effective and safe treatment modality (i.e., immunotherapy alone vs. combination of immunotherapy with chemotherapy) relies on PD-L1 expression levels. However, the available assays are only moderately predictive. In addition, the clinical benefit of immunotherapy-based strategies is still limited to a minority of patients, reflecting the need to identify predictive biomarkers of clinical benefit and ultimately improve patient selection for truly personalized treatment plans.

"We are proud to once again be presenting robust scientific evidence on clinical benefit prediction for NSCLC patients," said Michal Harel, Ph.D., director of science and innovation at OncoHost and PI of the study. "Our proprietary machine learning and proteomics-based platform, PROphet®, provides two clinical utilities; first, it can successfully predict clinical benefit at twelve months; second, the model, combined with PD-L1 testing, provides a decision-making tool for physicians on whether to administer immunotherapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy for their patients, with a significant effect on overall survival."

The predictive model was developed on a cohort of 339 ICI-treated NSCLC patients taking part in OncoHost's ongoing, multicenter PROPHETIC clinical trial. Plasma samples and clinical data were collected, and deep proteomic profiling was conducted using SomaLogic's (NASDAQ: SLGC) SomaScan platform. The model performance was assessed in a blinded validation. PROphet® displayed strong predictive capabilities, and successfully identified those patients who would gain long-term benefit from immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy, as well as those who would benefit from immunotherapy alone. This has been an important, unsolved clinical question to date. For the first time in NSCLC, a blood-based test is now able to successfully guide treatment selection by stratifying patients into four subgroups, each one showing distinct overall survival behavior for monotherapy and combination therapy.

"We are proud to have successfully developed a clinical decision support tool that answers a clear question with strong results. By combining PROphet®'s output with PD-L1 testing results, our model will assist clinicians in administering a treatment modality that their patient can actually benefit from. This will create a major shift in the care of these patients," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "It is an exciting time for our company as we are launching our PROphet® test in the U.S. for NSCLC patients, and these results only further support our eventual goal of developing a precision oncology tool to improve patient outcomes across the cancer continuum."

The clinical study was conducted in collaboration with, Thoraxklinik Heidelberg University, Mayo Clinic, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, among other institutions.

The poster will be presented in the poster hall at SITC on November 10 and 11, 2022, between 9:00 and 21:00 EST and will be available in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a commercial-stage precision oncology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and Cary, NC. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 35 sites worldwide, OncoHost aims to understand the patient's unique response to therapy to overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to treatment. Supported by robust clinical evidence, strong IP positioning, and first-mover advantage, OncoHost has developed the PROphet® platform to guide earlier and more informed decision-making in the planning and management of individual patients' therapeutic journeys.

