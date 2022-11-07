PureWest to Supply West Coast End-user with Certified Gas

Independently certified natural gas with low methane attribute advances end-user emissions reductions goals

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest"), a leading independent natural gas producer recognized for its top methane intensity rate, has signed an agreement to supply responsibly sourced gas (RSG) to a large west coast end-user. Under the agreement terms, PureWest will supply the end-user with 30,000 MMBtu/d of Platinum-rated RSG, which is independently certified by a third-party for environmental attributes that are associated with rigorous production standards and best practices. The one-year agreement is priced at a premium to prevailing market prices.

"Environmental stewardship is integrated into every aspect of our business strategy, and this is especially true as it relates to delivering independently-certified and measured, low emission natural gas to the market. We're encouraged by the extensive opportunities for certified natural gas to enable the energy transition" said PureWest CEO Chris Valdez. "We're excited to enter into this important partnership, which reflects our mission to advance modern life by producing natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible manner."

To further accelerate the lower-carbon energy transition, and as part of PureWest's comprehensive ESG performance strategy, the company partners with Denver-based Project Canary to secure TrustWell™ certification, which encompasses fieldwide stationary emissions as well as freshwater management monitoring. More recently, PureWest announced it has chosen Validere as the company's key technology partner to provide emissions reduction solutions.

Additionally, PureWest is working with Colorado State University ("CSU") Energy Institute's Advancing Development of Emissions Detection (ADED) program, which will validate the company's industry-leading commitment to operational transparency and sustainability. In addition, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Wyoming DEQ, EPA, State Engineers Office, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and other operators, PureWest has developed a groundwater Pollution Prevention, Monitoring and Response Action Plan to further enhance the highest environmental standards.

Uplift Energy Strategy originated and negotiated this transaction on behalf of PureWest as their sole marketing agent.

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life gas reserves in Wyoming's Green River Basin where the Company controls more than 114,000 net acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. PureWest is focused on achieving ever-higher ESG performance as part of its commitment to stakeholders and has an industry leading methane intensity rate of 0.05%, more than two years with zero motor vehicle incidents, and PureWest's employee led community investment program. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

About Uplift Energy Strategy

Uplift Energy Strategy unlocks value for energy producers through physical marketing, midstream expertise, hedge execution, and industry-leading fundamentals analysis. Uplift, through its extensive market network, coordinates transactions with producers and end-use markets to realize carbon reduction through the sale of low methane, certified gas. To learn more, visit www.upliftenergystrategy.com.

