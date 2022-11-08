LiqTech Receives Wastewater Treatment System Order for Metal Processing Industry

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the receipt of an order for a wastewater treatment system for the metal processing industry in Denmark. The project will deploy a complete filtration system solution leveraging LiqTech's silicon carbide (SiC) membrane that has unique technical advantages for treating this type of wastewater.

Wastewater from the metal processing industry contains many demanding substances, including lubricating oils, suspended solids, various raw metals, surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, antifoam agents, biocides, and others. From an operational point of view, an efficient treatment of this wastewater will help the industry significantly by reducing water usage and decreasing the costs associated with the handling of polluted water effluent. Also, the use of LiqTech's SiC membrane-based water treatment systems will enable customers to much easier comply with strict environmental regulation of their polluted water effluent.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "We are very pleased to have received a new system order for this important application. It is a potentially large addressable market for the company. Polluted water effluent from metal processing has been a longstanding challenge for the industry. By leveraging LiqTech's proprietary SiC membranes that can filter heavy metals and other demanding substances and toxins, customers can now overcome the challenges that they have historically faced. We look forward to delivering this initial order and believe that the success of this system is an important step in validating LiqTech's water treatment system for this new application in a new end market."

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

