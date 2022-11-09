Alfa Romeo Tops Luxury Segment in J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo scored particularly well for the way dealers handled transactions, such as following up with customers after their purchases. (PRNewswire)

Alfa Romeo finished first among luxury brands, up nine places and 25 points from 2021 – greatest improvement in luxury segment

Dodge ranked second among mass market brands, up nine places from 2021

Jeep®, Ram ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, among mass-market brands. all eligible Stellantis brands scored above mass-market average

Chrysler brand ranked 11th among mass-market brands and climbed 28 points from 2021 – greatest improvement in in the mass-market segment

Alfa Romeo led the way for luxury marques and all Stellantis brands as the top luxury brand in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.™

The iconic brand recorded the greatest climb in the 14-brand luxury segment, compared with last year's study, with a 25-point rise to a score of 833. Alfa Romeo's eight-place jump from ninth place topped the luxury brand category.

"Quality of our products and customer care are top priorities for Alfa Romeo, and we are genuinely proud to see our efforts have placed the premium brand at number one among luxury brands in the J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America. "We are focused on continually improving the overall customer experience of owning an Alfa Romeo, and this is a testament to our intense focus on enhancing the dealership component."

Alfa Romeo's success was complemented by the performances of other Stellantis brands, as Dodge surged 20 points and two places compared with last year, to finish second among mass-market brands. Chrysler also improved – with the latter's 28-point swell marking the largest increase in the mass-market segment.

Jeep® and Ram ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, among mass-market brands, denoting the first time in the study's history that all eligible Stellantis brands achieved scores that ranked above their segment averages.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. SSI study measures satisfaction with the sales experience among new-vehicle buyers and those who visit one dealer, only to purchase a vehicle elsewhere. Buyer satisfaction is based on six factors: delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility and dealership website. Rejecter satisfaction is based on five factors: salesperson, price, facility, variety of inventory and negotiation.

