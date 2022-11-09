Caraway Launches Virtual Healthcare Services for Women+ at Colleges Across the United States

Four Million College Women+ Across New York, California, Ohio and North Carolina Now Have Access to Mental, Physical and Reproductive Care Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Caraway , a digital healthcare company for college women+, ages 18-27, announces the roll out of its virtual healthcare services on campuses across the nation starting in four states: New York, California, Ohio and North Carolina, representing 25% of college women+ in the U.S. Caraway provides on-demand access to mental, physical and reproductive healthcare services, all in one place, so college women+ can get the care they need, when they need it. Built with and for college students and their peers, Caraway's healthcare services are available via its mobile app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play . In 2023-2024, Caraway plans to expand throughout the United States.

"Caraway is taking action to address the needs of college women+," said Caraway CEO and Co-founder Lori Evans Bernstein. "Our trusted and experienced care team provides 24/7 access to care that is tailored to and prioritizes the needs and concerns of Gen Z women. At a time when colleges are acutely aware of the need to improve student life because of the growing mental health epidemic and increasing barriers to reproductive care, Caraway offers a solution which provides personalized healthcare services, support and guidance for women+ to gain independence and agency in their healthcare decisions."

With the intensifying demand for healthcare services from the U.S.'s population of approximately 15 million college women, Caraway began offering its services in New York in early September 2022 with a fast-follow in California. This November, the company is opening in Ohio and North Carolina. Caraway currently has members on 34 college campuses and universities and has recruited an initial cohort of Caraway Campus Advisors, student interns representing a diverse and entrepreneurial group of women+ spreading awareness among their peers.

Gen Z, constituting nearly a quarter of the population , is the most diverse and socially-minded generation in U.S. history, and expects accessible, flexible and convenient healthcare. Caraway embraces and provides care for people of all gender identities and expressions and its services are designed for and centered around all women and individuals assigned female at birth.

"Women have consistently been left behind in the health space, especially women of color, women with low incomes, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We cannot be active in building a better world if we do not first have access to what keeps our minds and bodies healthy," said Camden Robertson, 19, Caraway Campus Advisor, Pace University.

Caraway's Care Team

Caraway's clinicians work together as one care team. The company approaches care with the understanding that the mind and body are connected and therefore physical and mental care should go hand in hand. The care team is composed of trusted and experienced nurse practitioners, physicians, therapists, and health advisors with expertise spanning primary care, urgent care, adolescent health, gynecology, psychiatry and psychotherapy.

"We learned almost immediately that our clinical model is spot on and members love it. Our first appointment was a distillation of the care, support and education that is fundamental to the needs of college women+ – a prescription for affordable contraception, help with navigating insurance roadblocks, and care for mental health," said Chief Health Officer Dr. Cheryl Baggeroer. "For many of our members this is their first time accessing healthcare independently which creates a great deal of anxiety. We are hearing responses like, 'I wish I had this the second I turned 18!,' 'You actually explained to me WHY this is happening," and 'I have never experienced a more thorough doctor encounter before."

How it Works:

Via its mobile application, Caraway is delivering 24/7 access to full service virtual care. At launch, Caraway's offering includes:

Ask us Anything 24/7 - Unlimited live chat with the Caraway Care Team for medical care and expert responses to health questions

Virtual Visits - On-demand and scheduled visits with Caraway doctors, nurses and therapists

In-Person Care - Referrals for in-person care and follow up coordination

Medication - Refills and new prescriptions

At-Home Testing - Lab test kits for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) delivered to your campus address

Health as a Life Skill - Support in healthcare decision making and insurance navigation

Digital Tools - Skills development for stress tolerance, mental health wellness and resilience

Health Tips - Articles and videos authored by our Care Team in collaboration with our Campus Advisors

For individuals, Caraway will charge a promotional monthly membership of $20 or annual membership fee of $180 (25% discount).

"The mission and vision of Caraway are especially important in these turbulent times when a woman's right to make their own healthcare decisions is being challenged," said Evans Bernstein. "We are dedicated to working alongside college communities so that every young woman feels safer, healthier and has the care, information and support they need and deserve."

About Caraway

Caraway is a digital healthcare company for college women+, ages 18-27, that provides mental, physical and reproductive healthcare services all in one place. Built with students for students, Caraway offers personalized, evidence-based care 24/7 by an experienced care team. With an unprecedented need for mental health resources and new barriers and persistent inequities in women's health, Caraway provides access to trusted, holistic, and compassionate healthcare so women+ can get the care they need when they need it. For more information, visit us at Caraway.health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and on Instagram and TikTok .

