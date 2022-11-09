Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Inaugural Frost & Sullivan Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms Report

Prisma Cloud recognized for remarkable growth, continuous innovation and complete code-to-cloud security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that its flagship cloud security platform, Prisma® Cloud, has been recognized as a leader in the inaugural Frost Radar™: Cloud-native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), 2022. According to Frost & Sullivan, "Palo Alto Networks is one of the first vendors in the market that can provide a full-stack CNAPP platform that delivers all aspects of security for the cloud-native applications." Being named a leader in the Frost Radar report continues Prisma Cloud's industry recognition, which includes:

With 69% of organizations hosting more than half of their workloads in the cloud, this report comes at a vital time for companies weighing security solutions. As the industry's only complete code-to-cloud CNAPP, Prisma Cloud delivers continuous visibility and threat prevention throughout the application lifecycle. Trusted by more than 1,900 customers globally, Prisma Cloud secures over 1.5 billion cloud assets, protects over 2.5 million workloads and processes over 2 billion events every day.

"To be recognized as a leader in the industry's first comprehensive global evaluation of the CNAPP market is an honor," said Ankur Shah, senior vice president, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks. "Multiple point solutions deployed alongside each other is no longer an effective approach to secure cloud applications. As companies increasingly move to the cloud, they need a unified approach that can address every stage of the application lifecycle. Continually anticipating our customers' needs has allowed us to create an award-winning cloud security platform designed to support every organization, regardless of where they are in their cloud journey."

According to the report: "Prisma Cloud is one of the most comprehensive and marketable CNAPP platforms, providing full security stack protection for cloud environments, including DevOps security, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), serverless security, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Network Security and Segmentation (CNWS)." Additionally, Frost & Sullivan expects Palo Alto Networks to "become the largest CNAPP vendor in terms of revenue in the next 1-3 years."

"As a leading CNAPP provider, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud equips organizations with the necessary capabilities to secure the entire application lifecycle from code to cloud," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan. "Organizations would be wise to adopt Prisma Cloud as the comprehensive platform provides in-depth visibility and continuous threat prevention to combat rising cloud attacks."

Prisma Cloud was among 14 additional vendors that Frost & Sullivan evaluated for their ability to protect cloud-native applications throughout the application development lifecycle. The report measures vendors' growth as well as innovation.

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks CNAPP, visit here

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform 2022 Report, please read our blog here.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform 2022 Report, please visit here.

Additional Resources

Register for Palo Alto Networks Ignite 2022 user conference here

November 15th : Code to Cloud Security Hour: The Rise of the CNAPP Join our Prisma Cloud event on: Code to Cloud Security Hour: The Rise of the CNAPP here

LinkedIn, Follow Palo Alto Networks on Twitter Facebook and Instagram

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.