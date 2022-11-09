Siemens Healthineers to demonstrate the remote capabilities of Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic System using Mentice VIST ® Simulator

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Siemens Healthineers China is showcasing the remote capabilities of the Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic PCI system by using the Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient simulator.

This year's China International Import Expo (CIIE 2022) will be the first event to showcase the CorPath GRX Robotic System and Mentice VIST ® Virtual Patient integration. The VIST ® Virtual Patient simulator enables Siemens Healthineers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the CorPath GRX Robotic System effectively and realistically.The integration facilitates the training and onboarding of interventionalists and their teams, to support the transition and utilization of robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

"Following the Press Release from December 27, 2021, and the bundling of Mentice VIST ® simulators with Corindus CorPath GRX Robotic system in China, the demonstration at CIIE is another milestone in our partnership with Siemens Healthineers," says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President of Mentice. "Mentice VIST® Virtual Patient offers an immersive, data-driven, and continuous skill improvement environment, accessible right from the CorPath GRX system - making the integration the most sophisticated option in the field of imaged-guided interventional therapies (IGIT) skill acquisition for robotic surgery on the market today."

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers is a leading medical technology company with over 120 years of experience and 18,500 patents globally. Every day, an estimated five million patients benefit from their innovative technologies and services in the areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and molecular medicine, as well as digital health and enterprise services.

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in virtual and physical simulation solutions for Image-Guided Interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills, driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice's solutions are scientifically validated and specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice's solutions at: www.mentice.com

